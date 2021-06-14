Hasbro Reveals Exclusive Star Wars KOTOR Zaalbar Black Series Figure

Hasbro continues to expand their Star Wars Gaming Greats line with another release from the hit game Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. The Wookie Warrior Zaalbar is back and ready to help former Sith Lord Darth Revan on his journey. This Wookie is a perfect new addition to the Star Wars Gaming Greats figure line for The Black Series as Knights of the Old Republic still has a massive fanbase to this day. Joining Darth Revan and Jedi Knight Revan figures on your shelves, Zaalbar will come highly detailed with a design straight from the game and will include his sword and Bowcaster weapons.

The Star Wars: The Black Series Gaming Greats line from Hasbro is exclusive to GameStop stores. Pre-orders are expected to go live tomorrow at 1 PM EST tomorrow (June 15, 2021) here, and in-store pre-orders should go live not long after. Be on the lookout for more Gaming Greats figure in the future, and I hope one of these days we can finally get a heroic and villainous Starkiller 6" figure from The Force Unleashed games for the line. What video game character do you want to see in the line from Hasbro next?

"STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES GAMING GREATS 6-INCH ZAALBAR Figure – (HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $26.49/Available: Fall 2021). Fans and collectors can imagine exciting moments from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this premium THE BLACK SERIES GAMING GREATS 6-INCH ZAALBAR Figure, inspired by the STAR WARS: KNIGHTS OF THE OLD REPUBLIC video game. KOTOR fans and collectors can display this 6-inch-scale fully articulated figure featuring poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and 2 accessories. Available for pre-order 1PM EST June 15th at GameStop."