Hasbro Reveals Marvel Legends Thor: Love and Thunder Reforged Mjolnir

The trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder is finally here, and to top it all off, new collectible reveals have arrived. Hasbro has just dished out their first wave of Thor Marvel Legends figures with 3 Thors and a Korg Build-A-Figure. Hasbro's reveals do not end there as the Reforged Mjolnir is also coming to life with a brand new replica. Similar to the previous Mjolnir replica hammer, this version is modeled after the mysterious Mighty Thor from Thor: Love and Thunder. The hammer will be a 1:1 scale replica and will feature light-up hammerhead and sound effects. Compared to the previous Mjolnir, I think this one will light up a lot better with the cracked deco. The Marvel Legends Mighty Thor Mjolnir Replica Electronic Hammer is priced at $131.99 and will be available on April 26, 2022. Fans will be able to find this Thor: Love and Thunder collectible right here when links finally go live.

"HASBRO MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MIGHTY THOR MJOLNIR ELECTRONIC HAMMER -(HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $131.99/Available: 4/26/2022). Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MIGHTY THOR MJOLNIR ELECTRONIC HAMMER. Now in the hands of the Mighty Thor, the legendary and all-powerful hammer, Mjolnir, is one of the most iconic weapons in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel Legends proudly presents this 1:1 scale reproduction of Mjolnir as it appears in Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder!"

"The Mighty Thor's hammer, Mjolnir, is reformed in movie-authentic detail, with crack lines across the hammerhead to reflect the hammer's appearance. Press the button on the handle to light up the hammerhead and trigger movie-inspired thunder sound FX! With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections. Available on 4/26 at Hasbro Pulse and most major retailers."