Hasbro Reveals New Kid-Friendly Star Wars Lightsaber Forge Series

Customizable lightsabers are nothing new, but Hasbro is back with some new one with their brand new Lightsaber Forge series. This kid-friendly series continues the legacy of padawans creating their own unique weapons from the Star Wars universe. Three packs are coming soon with inspiration from the new hit television series The Mandalorian and The Clone Wars. With each kit, kids will be able to mix and match parts from each set to create and customize their own blade from both Jedi and Sith paths. These sets will consist of The Mandalorian with the Dark Blade as well as Ahsoka Tano and Darth Maul themed blades from the Clone Wars.

Each Star Wars Lightsaber Forge pack from Hasbro will contain a blade, cap, cover, and core. There are three prices for these beauties starting with the Ahsoka blade coming in at $14.99, then the Dark Saber priced at $19.99, and ending with the massive seven-part lightsaber kit of Darth Maul priced at $39.99. Kids and adults will now get to take control of their own destiny as they build their own lightsaber for their own adventures. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but these are all set to release at all major retailers in Fall 2021. Keep up to date will all upcoming Star Wars collectibles right here with Hasbro Pulse.

"STAR WARS LIGHTSABER FORGE BLADESMITH LIGHTSABER Assortment – (HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $19.99/Available: Fall 2021) Use the included blade, cap, cover, and core to create a Lightsaber and imagine harnessing the power of the Force while battling in pretend Lightsaber duels! And with parts that are compatible across the entire LIGHTSABER FORGE line, kids can mix and match to create, customize, and master thousands of combinations! Each Lightsaber sold separately."

"STAR WARS LIGHTSABER FORGE ENTRY LEVEL LIGHTSABER Assortment – (HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $14.99/Available: Fall 2021). Use the included blade, cap, cover, and core to create a Lightsaber and imagine harnessing the power of the Force while battling in pretend Lightsaber duels! And with parts that are compatible across the entire LIGHTSABER FORGE line, kids can mix and match to create, customize, and master thousands of combinations! Each Lightsaber sold separately. Includes Lightsaber blade, cap, cover, and core. Available at most major retailers."

"STAR WARS LIGHTSABER FORGE DARTH MAUL ELECTRONIC LIGHTSABER – (HASBRO/Age 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $39.99/Available: Fall 2021). This Lightsaber is comprised of seven parts – two blades, two caps, two covers, and one core – allowing kids to assemble their Lightsaber for imaginary battles. Featuring exciting electronic sound FX inspired by STAR WARS entertainment and 2 extendable light-up blades, kids can imagine battling in epic Lightsaber duels. And with parts that are compatible across the entire LIGHTSABER FORGE line, kids can mix and match to create, customize, and master thousands of combinations! "