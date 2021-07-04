Hasbro Reveals New Power Rangers Lightning Collection Figures

Hasbro has dived into the grid once again as they have revealed their new wave of Power Rangers Lightning Collection figures. Three different series are covered in this way, with one ranger from Power Rangers in Space, one from Zeo, and one from Dino Charge. Like previous Lighting Collection figures, most of these Rangers feature a variety of accessories like in-show accurate weapons, battle effects, and a secondary unmasked head sculpt. We are starting with Zeo as Tanya Sloan is back as the Yellow Ranger. She will come with her blaster, nunchucks, sword, and a blast effect, which are all perfect for taking the fight to King Mundo. For the next ranger, we are traveling to one of the most recent series with Dino Charge. Riley Griffin is here to save the day with some dino power as the Velociraptor Power Ranger Green is ready to save the day.

For these last two rangers, we are going off-world as we return to Power Rangers in Space with Pink Ringer Cassie and the Phantom Ranger. Cast will come with a secondary head sculpt, satellite stunner, blaster, and a special effect piece. Coming on to help the In Space Rangers is the Phantom Ranger in this Hasbro Lighting Collection wave with his suit beautifully and ready for action. All of these Power Rangers Lightning Collection figures are priced at $24.99 and set to release in January 2022. Pre-orders are already live for all four, and they can be found located here and here.

"This Power Rangers Lightning Collection action figure has premium painted details and design inspired by the classic In Space season. The In Space Phantom Ranger toy includes multiple character-inspired accessories, and swappable hands for multiple poses. The mysterious Phantom Ranger aids the Power Rangers in their quest to protect Earth, deriving his powers, like invisibility, from his Power Ruby."

"This Power Rangers Lightning Collection action figure with premium painted details and design inspired by the classic In Space season. The In Space Pink Ranger toy includes multiple character-inspired accessories, and swappable heads, one of the Ranger in her helmet and one without. The bold and rebellious In Space Pink Ranger, Cassie, will do anything for her friends, especially when it comes to defeating villainous monsters."

"This Power Rangers Lightning Collection action figure with premium painted details and design inspired by the classic Power Rangers Zeo season. The Zeo Yellow Ranger toy includes multiple character-inspired accessories, and swappable heads, one of the Ranger in her helmet and one without. The up-beat and athletic Zeo Yellow Ranger, Tanya, radiates positivity, ever mindful of the tremendous power she wields when defending the Earth."

"This Power Rangers Lightning Collection action figure. Premium painted details and design inspired by the classic Dino Charge season. The Dino Charge Green Ranger toy includes multiple character-inspired accessories, and swappable heads, one of the Ranger in his helmet and one without. Riley, the quiet and disciplined Green Ranger powered by the velociraptor, is a fierce fighter despite being a bit younger than the other Rangers."