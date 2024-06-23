Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: go-bots, hasbro, transformers

Hasbro Reveals New Transformers Legacy United Go-Bot 3 Pack

A new Transformers Generations Selects Legacy United has been unveiled by Hasbro as the Go Bots are back and ready for action

Article Summary Hasbro launches Transformers Legacy United Go-Bot 3-Pack with Pathfinder, Treds, and Smallfoot.

These classic Go-Bots convert into unique forms: UFO, tank, and truck modes.

Pre-orders for the nostalgic Go-Bot Guardians set are live on Hasbro Pulse for $74.99.

The 5.5" tall transforming Go-Bots enhance collections with a nod to 1983 originals.

The Go-Bots were introduced to collectors by Tonka in 1983 and were a line of transforming robot toys that rivaled the Transformers. However, in 1991, Hasbro bought out Tonka adding these once competing little transforming robots into their catalog. Hasbro has now unveiled that the Go-Bots are back as a new Transformers Generations Selects Legacy United 3-Pack is on the way. Pathfinder, Treds, and Smallfoot are back and ready for action. They will come in at 5.5" tall and will all feature converting modes.

0Pathfinder is a female Go-Bot, and unlike your standard vehicles, she transforms into a UFO, which will easily make her stand out in any Transformers collection. Treds, on the other hand, converts into his signature tank mode, and Smallfoot can convert into his off-road truck mode. It is once to see the Go-Bot return in this format, adding some new and modern love for an iconic toy series and now a set of legacy members of the Transformers family. Pre-orders for the Guardians Go-Bots 3-Pack set are already live on Hasbro Pulse and are priced at $74.99 with an August 2025 release.

Transformers Generations Selects Legacy United Go-Bot Guardians

"Take your Transformers figure collection to the next level with the Transformers Generations Selects Deluxe Class Go-Bot Guardians 3-Pack! Generations Selects adult collectibles are a fan-dedicated line of figures featuring fan-favorite, special edition characters you can't find in the main line. This multipack includes Go-Bot Pathfinder, Go-Bot Smallfoot, and Go-Bot Treds action figures."

"Go-Bot Pathfinder converts between robot mode and spaceship mode. Go-Bot Smallfoot converts between robot mode and truck mode. Go-Bot Treds converts betweem robot mode and tank mode. Pose out with the included blaster accessories that attach in both modes. Go-Bot Guardians are mighty robots and mighty vehicles that act as a peacekeeping force on the world of Gobotron."

