Hasbro Reveals New X-Men 97' Marvel Legends X-Cutioner Figure

To Me, My X-Men 97’! Hasbro is back with a brand new wave of Legends card backed figures as new mutants are ready for time in the spotlight

A brand new Marvel Legends figure is on the way as part of the upcoming X-Men 97' wave from Hasbro. This series is bringing the upcoming Disney+ series to life, which will be a continuation of the hit 90s animated cartoon. We have seen some impressive figures already, such as Wolverine, Jean Grey, Cyclops, the Goblin Queen, and now the X-Cutioner. In the comics, the X-Cutioner is Carl Denti as the FBI, who discovered the damage that the X-Men created and not being held accountable for their action. With confiscated alien tech in his hands, he takes on a new, deadlier mission to destroy the X-Men at all costs. This figure looks incredible, with some deadly weapons and a sick sculpt that will make him stand out. Your mutant collection better watch out as the X-Cutioner is set to arrive in Spring 2024 for $24.99. Pre-orders will arrive in 2024, and in the meantime, fans can snag up the X-Men 97 Wave 1 figures right on Hasbro Pulse.

The X-Cutioner Makes Debut with X-Men 97' Marvel Legends

"MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES THE X-CUTIONER X-MEN '97 ACTION FIGURE – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Available: Spring 2024). This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is inspired by The X-Cutioner's appearance in Marvel Studios' X-Men '97 animated series. A mercenary and weapons specialist with high-tech, homemade tactical gear, Carl Denti — A.K.A. The X-Cutioner – is determined to make mutants pay for their perceived wrongdoings toward humankind."

"The Marvel Legends Series X-Cutioner features premium animation-accurate deco and design, and over 20 points of articulation. This officially licensed The X-Cutioner figure comes with 4 signature character-inspired accessories, including a lance and an arm cannon. Fans can showcase their Marvel Legends X-Men figure on the shelf with its collectible packaging, which features a retro-style blister card. The Marvel Legends Series The X-Cutioner figure will be available for pre-order in early 2024."

