Hasbro Reveals Packaging for Star Wars Clone Wars Micro-Series Figures

Back in July, some mysterious Star Wars: The Black Series pre-orders arrived in the Walmart system with no figure image. However, we did know what series the figures were as they featured image images from the 2003 Tartakovsky's Star Wars: The Clone Wars micro-series. This popular cartoon filled the void between Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith until it was retconned with the new 2008 computer-animated version. Not much has been revealed about these figures that are until now for this week's Star Wars Bring Home the Bounty reveals. The new revealing event finally gave fans a glimpse at these new upcoming figures as they get the new Lucasfilm 50th Anniversary package for Tartakovsky's The Clone Wars.

Three figures are include General Grevious, Mace Windu, and a Red Arc Trooper, all featuring deco inspired by the hit cartoon. All three figures will be part of the Star Wars: The Black Series giving fans some incredible 6" figures to add to your collection. I wish we had a better look at these figures, but it is almost empty promises from Hasbro as pre-orders for all three of these figures are already sold out. Hasbro has mentioned that all Bring Home the Bounty reveals are expected to go up for pre-order on Wednesday, the day after the reveals, so we could possibly get a restock. This is another one of my big issues with pre-orders as zero communication between companies which means many collectors will miss these figures. It is unclear if Tartakovsky's Clone Wars Back Series figures will drop again today but prepare for release at 1 PM EST here. Be sure to also keep an eye out for the upcoming Tartakovsky's Clone Wars The Vintage Collection figure, which is still sold out but a restock could also arrive.