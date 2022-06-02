Hasbro Reveals Their Latest Disney+ Legends Figure with Ms. Marvel

Over the past couple of months, we have started to slowly see the next Marvel Legends Disney+ wave arrive. So far, we have seen Moon Knight, Mr. Knight, Hawkeye, Kate Bishop, Sharon Carter, and now Ms. Marvel. Coming right off the screen, Kamala Khan is ready for her first MCU adventure. Her metallic suit is beautifully recreated here and she will come with a pair of swappable hands. I am surprised at least some sort of power effect is not included, even if it was a purple cosmic slip effect for her hand. Either way, Ms. Marvel is nicely detailed and will be a fun new addition to any Marvel fan's Hasbro Disney+ series collection. Pre-orders will go live on June 8 for the series premiere and will cost $24.99. Fans will be able to find her here when live and look for the whole wave dropping in Fall 2022.

"HASBRO MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES DISNEY PLUS MS. MARVEL – -(HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99/Available: Fall 2022). Kamala Khan is 16 years old, good at school, and bad at fitting in. But when she unexpectedly develops super-powers, she'll learn that what makes her different makes her powerful. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES DISNEY PLUS MS. MARVEL figure. This quality 6-inch scale Ms. Marvel figure features premium articulation and deco inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel Studios' Ms. Marvel on Disney Plus! Includes figure, 2 accessories and 1 Build-A-Figure part."

