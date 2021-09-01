Hasbro Reveals Transformers N.E.S.T Bumblebee Studio Series Figure

The Transformers live-action world is getting a twist as Bumblebee joins the N.E.S.T. team. Hasbro has unveiled their newest Deluxe Class Studios Series figure, but this features a re-imagined version of everyone's favorite Bee. Bumblebee stands 4.5 inches tall; he features a movie inspired deco with the character as a N.E.S.T Jeep. He will transform between robot and Jeep mode in 26 steps and will come with a removable backdrop. This is a very interesting design for Transformers Bumblebee, giving him a very bleak grey design instead of this usual weathered yellow. The Transformers Studio Series 77 Deluxe Transformers: Bumblebee N.E.S.T. Bumblebee is priced at $22.99. Bee is set to release in April 2022, and pre-orders are already live, and they can be found located right here.

"This Studio Series 77 Deluxe Class Transformers: Bumblebee-inspired N.E.S.T. Bumblebee figure converts from robot to licensed Jeep mode in 26 steps. Remove backdrop to showcase N.E.S.T. Bumblebee in the Canyon Attack scene. Re-imagined as a N.E.S.T. Jeep, Bumblebee and the Autobots team up with N.E.S.T. to protect the Allspark from the Decepticons. Pose the figure out with the included blaster accessory and mini figure to create a movie universe-inspired scene!"

Includes: 2 figures, accessory, removable backdrop, and instructions.

Deluxe Class figures are 4.5-inch collectible action figures inspired by iconic movie scenes and designed with specs and details to reflect the Transformers movie universe, now including The Transformers: The Movie!

Bumblebee has been re-imagined as a N.E.S.T. Jeep! Figure features vivid, movie universe-inspired deco, is highly articulated for posability and comes with a blaster accessory and mini figure

Figure scale reflects the character's size in the world of Transformers: Bumblebee. Figure and packaging are inspired by the iconic Canyon Attack scene

Figure features classic conversion between robot and licensed Jeep modes in 26 steps. Perfect for fans looking for a more advanced converting figure. For kids and adults ages 8 and up

Removable backdrop displays N.E.S.T. Bumblebee figure in the Canyon Attack scene. Fans can use the backdrop and pose their figures in the scene with their own style

