Hasbro Summons the G.I. Joe Classified Series Mercenary Darklon

Yo Joe! Get ready for some All-American action once again as Hasbro has unveiled their newest G.I. Joe Classified Series action figures

Darklon is a ruthless mercenary leader, first seen in the 1991 comic G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero.

This 6" figure features modern articulation, detailed design, and multiple character-inspired accessories.

Available for pre-order at $24.99 on Hasbro Pulse, with an expected release in August 2025.

Darklon is a ruthless arms dealer and warlord who made his debut in G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #113 in 1991. He is a distant relative of Cobra Commander and controls Darklonia, a small, militarized European nation known for its advanced weapons manufacturing. Unlike other iconic Cobra leaders, Darklon operates more like a mercenary king, supplying weapons to both sides of conflicts while maintaining his own army. This greedy and cunning enemy continues to remain a dangerous wildcard within Cobra's ranks, and he now has a new mission. Releasing as part of Hasbro's G.I. Joe Classified Series, Darklon is ready for action, along with some Joes.

This figure showcases this Mercenary King in all his glory with updated detail and modern articulation. Standing 6" tall, this wicked mercenary will come with a nice set of accessories with a revolver, a dagger, a sword with sheath, an enhanced minigun, and a wicked secondary head sculpt. The G.I. Joe Classified Series #155, Darklon, is priced at $24.99; pre-orders are live online, including at Hasbro Pulse, with an August 2025 release.

G.I. Joe Classified Series #155, Darklon

"G.I. Joe is a highly skilled, on-demand, special operations force of men and women from around the globe tasked with defending the world from Cobra, a ruthless criminal organization bent on total domination. The brave members of G.I. Joe are prepared to seek out Cobra in any environment on the planet. From hostile jungles to ice-clad arctic peaks…wherever there's trouble, G.I. Joe is there."

"New to the G.I. Joe Classified Series line, Darklon comes ready for adventure, with multiple points of articulation for high poseability. This Darklon figure contains 6 character-inspired accessory pieces including alt head, knife, sword, removable sheath, and weapon accessories. Darklon is a distant cousin of the Destro clan and the last of a long line of privateers, mercenaries and investment bankers."

