The Child Needs Your Protector with New Hasbro Animatronic Figure

Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child Animatronic Figure with Carrier is priced at $79.99. He is expected to release in Fall 2020 and pre-orders are already live and can be found located here. He is set as a shop Disney exclusive so don't miss out on securing this asset to your collection. Make sure you check out all of the new The Mandalorian collectibles each Monday for Mando Mondays.

"STAR WARS THE CHILD ANIMATRONIC EDITION WITH 3-IN-1 CARRIER – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $79.99/Available: Fall 2020). Now you can become the protector of THE CHILD, also affectionately known to fans as "BABY YODA," with this STAR WARS THE CHILD ANIMATRONIC EDITION WITH 3-IN-1 CARRIER. Touching the top of THE CHILD'S head activates over 25 sound and motion combinations, including happy and excited sounds, giggles, babbles, and more, all while the figure's head moves up and down, ears move back and forth, and eyes open and close. Kids can pretend to harness the power of the Force as THE CHILD toy closes its eyes, raises its arm, and sighs as if exerting a great amount of energy. The STAR WARS THE CHILD ANIMATRONIC EDITION comes with a cloth 3-in-1 carrier that can be worn on the chest or over the shoulder, and converts into a sleeping blanket. Includes figure, carrier and MANDALORIAN pendant. Available exclusively on shopDisney."