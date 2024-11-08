Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

Hasbro Unveils Fan Channel Marvel Legends Dark Avengers Warbird

Hasbro is back with a brand new Fan Channel Marvel Legends release as a new member of the Dark Avengers has arrived

Article Summary Hasbro debuts a new Marvel Legends figure, Dark Avengers' Warbird, as a Fan Channel exclusive.

Warbird, aka Moonstone, joins figures like Bullseye and Daken from the Dark Avengers lineup.

This 6-inch collectible features premium articulation, design, and comics-inspired accessories.

Priced at $24.99, Warbird is set for a March 2025 release with pre-orders available now.

After the Secret Invasion event, where the Skrulls nearly took over Earth in the Marvel Universe, Norman Osborn was praised a hero. Once the villain Green Goblin, this sketchy business man now is free to run SHIELD freely as he pleases. One of his first task was assembling his own team of Avengers, but his recruits were mainly villains disgusting them as the iconic heroes like Bullseye as Hawkeye, Daken as Wolverine, and Moonstone as Ms. Marvel. Now, Hasbro is finally starting to bring this deadly team of false heroes, known as the Dark Avengers to the Marvel Legends line as Warbird has arrived as a Fan Channel exclusive. Similar to the Target Exclusive Warbird, Moonstone features an iconic Captain Marvel costume. She will come with energy effects, a secondary swaddle head, and an extra pair of hands. Hopefully more Dark Avengers are on they way, but this member of the sinister team is price dat $24.99, she is set for a March 2025 release and pre-orders are live and selling out fast.

Marvel Legends Dark Avengers Warbird

"Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Dark Avengers Warbird figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character Moonstone disguised as Carol Danvers from Marvel's The Dark Avengers comics. Dark Avengers Warbird action figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. Marvel action figure set comes with 5 accessories, including alternate head, hands, and attachable power FX pieces."

COMICS-INSPIRED WARBIRD: Collectible Warbird figure is inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel's The Dark Avengers comics

PREMIUM DESIGN AND DECO: Fans and collectors can display premium figures with comics-inspired design and deco in their collection

MARVEL COMICS-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: Officially licensed Hasbro Marvel Legends set comes with 5 accessories, including alternate head, hands, and power FX

