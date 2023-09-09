Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Comics, Marvel Legends

Hasbro Unveils Marvel Zombies and Skrulls Unlocks for Giant-Man HasLab

Your Marvel Legends collection is about to get an enormous new figure as Hasbro debuts their newest HasLab event

Hold onto your seats, Marvel fans, as Hasbro kicks off their newest HasLab Marvel Legends campaign with the debut of Giant-Man. Unite the Avengers and celebrate their 60th Anniversary in style with this mighty 24" tall figure that features 91 points of articulation! Hasbro brings Hank Pym's mighty persona right off the pages of Marvel Comics, but there is more that awaits fans. Just like most HasLab projects, unlockable tiers are a feature, and Giant-Man has two. Get ready to assemble some deadly comic book storylines with swappable parts that allow you to recreate his appearances from the spine-tingling Marvel Zombies or the secretive world of Secret Invasion as a Skrull.

The hero can now become the villain with these unlocks, adding new depth to this meticulously designed figure. With Tier 1 & 2 unlocks, Marvel Legends fans can get interchangeable parts, allowing you to transform your Giant-Man from a towering zombie behemoth or a shape-shifting Skrull agent in the blink of an eye. Both unlocks are pretty sweet and will easily give your Legends collection a heroic new ally or a deadly new foe. Giant-Man fans can step into the shoes of a hero or villain with the ability to change the tide of battle with these unlocks. Fans can back Hasbro's Marvel Legends Giant-Man HasLab right here for $199.99 with an October 23, 2023 end date.

Turn Giant-Man Into the Villain with HasLab Tier 1 & 2 Unlocks

"From the laboratory that created Pym Particles and the android Ultron, & the crowdfunding program that brought you Sentinel and Galactus, comes a larger-than-life Avenger. Pym Labs partners with HasLab for the biggest Super Hero to hit the Marvel Legends Series: Giant-Man!"

"In honor of Marvel Comics' 60th anniversary of the Avengers, we are proud to present one of the original members of the first Avengers team. In 6-inch Hasbro Marvel Legends Series scale, Hank Pym is 24-inch tall Giant-Man. This crowdfunded project will run from September 8, 2023, to 11:59pm ET on October 23, 2023 and requires 10,000 backer orders to begin production. If successful, the project will begin shipping around Fall 2024."

"2,000 backers to unlock Giant-Man enhancement #1, a ghoulish display mode! Tier 1: Marvel Zombies Faceplate Turn your hero into a horror with the Giant-Man zombie faceplate, inspired by the Marvel Zombies comics! Bring the insatiable hunger of zombified Giant-Man to your shelf for a head-turning, brain eating display."

comics! Bring the insatiable hunger of zombified Giant-Man to your shelf for a head-turning, brain eating display." "14,000 backers to unlock Giant-Man enhancement #2, an otherworldly look! Tier 2: Secret Invasion Skrull Head Alternate head transforms figure into Skrull Giant-Man, inspired by the Secret Invasion comics story. Display Giant-Man as a giant Skrull to imagine the shapeshifter wreaking havoc on Earth."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!