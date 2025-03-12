Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Hasbro Unveils New Transformers Cybertron Chase Takara Tomy 3-Pack

Return to Cybertron in style as Hasbro has unveiled their new Transformers Takara Tomy Dramatic Capture Series Cybertron Chase 3-Pack

These iconic Autobots boast Cybertroian designs with authentic Takara Tomy design and premium deco.

Includes blasters, Energon rods, and packaging with Japanese instructions for a full Transformers experience.

Recreate scenes from the G1 episode with these adult collectible figures celebrating 40 years of Transformers.

Jazz, Bumblebee, and Wheeljack are three of the most iconic Autobots in Transformers history and are always fan favorites. Jazz is the Autobot special operations officer and is Optimus Prime's right-hand bot. Bumblebee has always been seen as the heart of the Autobots and is a courageous scout who has unwavering loyalty to the cause. Wheeljack, on the other hand, is Autobots' chief inventor, but he can be quite reckless with his experimental gadgets. All three play vital roles in the Autobots' fight against the Decepticons, and Hasbro is putting them together for a new 3-Pack set.

The Transformers Takara Tomy Dramatic Capture Series Cybertron Chase has arrived, featuring all three Autobots in their Cybertroian designs. Bumblebee stands at 4" tall, with Jazz and Wheeljack at 5", and will all come with blasters and Energon rods. Build up your Autobot team with the once impressive Transformers Takara Tomy set that is priced at $94.99, and pre-orders are already live on Hasbro Pulse.

Transformers Takara Tomy Dramatic Capture Series Cybertron Chase

"Bring the ultimate Transformers experience to your collection with Takara Tomy Transformers Dramatic Capture Series Cybertron Chase set. The Dramatic Capture Series celebrates 40 years of the Transformers brand with G1-inspired figures showcased in premium deco and details. This set comes with converting Origin Wheeljack, Jazz, and Bumblebee figures, and accessories that allow you to recreate the chase scene on the planet Cybertron from The Road to Earth episode. These collectible Transformers figures for adults feature authentic Takara Tomy design and deco."

DRAMATIC CAPTURE SERIES CYBERTRON CHASE SET: This authentic Takara Tomy Transformers action figure set comes with Origin Jazz, Wheeljack, and Bumblebee action figures inspired by the 1980s animated show

INCLUDES PREMIUM ACCESSORIES: Set includes weapon accessories for all 3 figures as well as Energon rod accessories to recreate scenes from the show

ORIGINAL PACKAGING AND INSTRUCTIONS: This Transformers action figure set comes with original packaging and Japanese-language instructions

