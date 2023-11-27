Posted in: Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, marvel, Marvel Legends, thor

Thunder Strikes with Hasbro's Thor vs. Destroyer Marvel Legends 2-Pack

Step into the Marvel Universe as we showcase some of the more recent Legends releases from Hasbro like this Asgardian 2-Pack

Article Summary Hasbro's Marvel Legends 2-Pack brings Thor and the Destroyer to life with intricate details.

Eric Masterson's 90s Thor, Thunderstrike, wields Mjolnir, complete with his signature look.

The indestructible Destroyer figure towers with a metallic finish, echoing its comic book origins.

Collectors can enjoy this nostalgic Thor mythos set and more, available for purchase online.

The legacy of The Avengers is more than just the team's first appearance of the team back in 1962 in The Avengers #1. The Marvel Legends teams know this as they constructed an impressive line-up of Legends 2-Pack featuring legendary team-ups, stories, and characters. While some of these sets have already hit shelves, it is time to dive deeper into these releases and the history that created such iconic characters. One of those sets brings some thunder right on your shelves with two legendary Asgardian machines with Thor and the Destroyer!

Eric Masterson first appeared in issue #391 in Marvel Comics The Mighty Thor back in 1988. After a series of unfortunate events and a battle against the supervillain Mongoose, Thor Odison found himself in a dire situation. Not only to protect Earth but also to save the life of is friend, Thor ended up merging his essence with Eric Masterson, creating a brand-new Thor for the 90s. Thunderstrike is back and in Marvel Legends form for this set, capturing his signature look and helmet. Masterson's story as Thor is complicated, and he does venture off into his own story, but Hasbro captured his time as Thor while he still wields Mjolnir. This God of Thunder is packed with detail, and Thunderstrike fans will surely want this guy in their Corps.

Hasbro Puts the Power of The God of Thunder in Your Hands

However, to balance the scales, Hasbro was sure to match Thunderstrike with a deadly Asgardian adversary, the Destroyer. This powerful enchanted suit of armor has quite a long history in the Marvel Universe, and it even made its appearance in the MCU with Thor. The Destroyer was created by the All-Father Odin, the king of Asgard, as the ultimate weapon if things got out of hand. This suit is virtually indestructible and features incredible strength and energy attacks. Someone usually controls this creature, and now it is up to Thunderstrike to stop it. This Marvel Legends figure towers over Eric, and his metallic shine is very well crafted. The added spikes and entire design come to life right off the pages of Marvel Comics and will be a deadly enemy for any Thor in your collection. It was a blast posing this guy, and some of Beta Ray Bill's help was needed to take down this powerful weapon.

The Avengers have done so much over the years, so it is nice to see some focused Marvel Comics storylines coming to life from Marvel Legends. Thunderstrike is an important role in the Thor Mythos, and so is the Destroyer, and getting them in hand has been a blast. Both figures are nicely crafted and are perfect for any growing Thor Corps collector or if you just love this 90s version of the God of Thunder. Eric Masterson and the Destroyer Marvel Legends 2-Pack can still be found right here. Be sure to stay tuned for more Marvel Legends showcases like our recent Secret Wars coverage found here.

