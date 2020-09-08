Transformers Shattered Glass Optimus and Ratchet Unveiled from Hasbro

Hasbro Pulse has announced a new 2-pack for their Transformers Tuesday. Coming out of the IDW Transformers comic Shattered Glass we travel to an alternate world where the Autobot and Deceptions switch roles. The Autobots are now the enemies of the world and Hasbro is bringing two of these evil versions back. Optimus Prime and Ratchet are ready to destroy the world with this amazing comic deco with a purple Autobot logo. Shattered Glass Optimus Prime will come with his signature blaster, Evil Matrix of Leadership, and will transform into his purple deco truck in 31 steps. The evil medic Ratchet will also come with his blaster and will transform into his white/blue ambulance in 22 steps. Each figure comes to life off this amazing IDW comic and will be a worthy figure for any fan of the series.

Evil Autobots have arrived and fans of either character will not want to miss these Generations Selects. The comic book series has a massive following and these figures are perfect for fans of the Shattered Glass arc. The Transformers Generations Selects Deluxe WFC-GS17 Shattered Glass Ratchet and Optimus Prime will be priced at $49.99. They are expected to go after world domination in February 2021 and fans can find pre-orders live and located here.

"These special edition WFC-GS17 Shattered Glass Ratchet and Optimus Prime figures are inspired by the Shattered Glass comics created in partnership with IDW which depict an alternate universe where the heroic Decepticons battle the evil Autobots. These figures depict the sadistic Autobot leader and the deranged Autobot medic with comic-inspired deco, featuring purple Autobot logos."

"The Shattered Glass Optimus Prime figure converts to truck mode in 31 steps. The Shattered Glass Ratchet figure converts to ambulance mode in 22 steps. Each figure comes with their signature blaster and the pack features an evil Matrix of Leadership accessory. Insert Matrix of Leadership accessory into Optimus Prime figure's chest in robot mode."

