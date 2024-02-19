Posted in: Beast Kingdom, Collectibles | Tagged: Beast Kingdom, disney, Lilo & Stitch

Hawaii Awaits with Beast Kingdom's New Lilo & Stitch D-Stage Statue

Beast Kingdom gets creative once again with a new adorable statue featuring another iconic Disney franchise like with Experiment 626

Stitch is featured as a lifeguard complete with ice cream sundae and sunglasses.

6” Stitch Summer Vibe collectible statue available for pre-order at $33.99.

The statue adds a Hawaiian paradise flair to Beast Kingdom's Disney series.

Get ready to hit the waves with everyone's favorite mischievous alien, Experiment 626, as Stitch gets a delightful new statue from Beast Kingdom! Stitch is taking life easy as he has a new job as the lifeguard of his very own beach paradise. This charming Summer Vibe D-Stage statue captures 626 lounging on a lifeguard tower with fun beach elements from the film. Beast Kingdom features 626 with an ice cream sundae in hand and will include a pair of stylish removable sunglasses. With his iconic blue fur shimmering in the sun and the gentle ocean breeze at his disposal, this Disney Lilo & Stitch statue is bringing Summer early.

Whether you're a fan of Lilo & Stitch or simply craving a taste of tropical paradise, this enchanting Disney D-Stage statue is here for you. The carefree spirit of Ohana arrives with this new D-Stage statue in August 2024 for $33.99. Fans can pre-order this 6" Stitch Summer Vibe statue right on the Beast Kingdom Store today, and be sure to snag up some of the other Lilo & Stitch D-Stage statues to finish your Hawaiian experience.

Beast Kingdom Lilo & Stitch Summer Vibe D-Stage

"Let's go to HAWAII~~ It's time for a vacation! The universe's cutest alien, Stitch, also known as Experiment 626, is all set to embark on the most relaxed summer adventure yet, brought to you by Beast Kingdom. With the introduction of a fresh design in the D-Stage series, the sunny beaches of Hawaii come to life. Here, Stitch takes on the role of a lifeguard, lounging lazily on a high chair. Clutching a cup of ice cream sundae, Stitch dons his lifeguard gear, complete with a megaphone, poised to help those in need."

"However, given his laid-back posture, it's amusing to ponder whether he'd manage to grab his surfboard or snap a photo with his camera, both of which dangle nearby. For fans of the endearing Stitch, join him as he enjoys a leisurely day at the beach, captured in a fun and sunny figurine. This piece promises to bring a slice of Hawaiian paradise to your collection."

Product Features:

Six-inch, Three Dimensional Statue

A perfect recreation of the classic animated scene

Made of textured material for an authentic feel

