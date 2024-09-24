Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: bert, Ernie, NECA, NECA Sesame Street, sesame street

Sesame Street NECA Bert And Ernie Figures Up For Preorder

NECA has opened up preorders for the first two figures in their new Ultimates Sesame Street line. Bert and Ernie ship in January.

Each figure includes character-specific accessories, with swappable heads and hands, enhancing their play value.

Bert comes with a book, pigeon, bottle cap collection, and an "A" figure; Ernie includes a rubber ducky, portrait, and a "C" figure.

Fans are excited for the range and hope NECA releases many variations, especially of iconic characters like Grover.

Sesame Street was the talk of SDCC this year, as NECA revealed that they have the license to make action figures in their Ultimates line from the iconic show. The first two of those figures, Bert and Ernie, are now up for preorder. Each comes with character-specific accessories, with Bert including swappable heads and hands, a book, a pigeon, a bottle cap collection, and a paper clip collection. His roommate Ernie comes with a rubber ducky, a portrait, and swappable heads and hands. The best part? Each also comes with a "letter" figure; Bert comes with "A," and Ernie comes with "C." Each will run around $37 and ship in January. You can preorder here . You cansee a bunch of pictures below.

Sesame Street NECA Details

The iconic residents of Sesame Street are making their way to from Sesame Street to your home. Celebrate your favorite childhood pals with these action figures by NECA! Ernie, the free-spirited buddy of serious Bert, is now available in 7-inch scale and fully articulated. Packed with accessories including interchangeable hands, an alternate head, and of course his dear rubber ducky. Recreate your favorite Ernie moments! Bert, the long-suffering friend of mischievous Ernie, is now available in 7-inch scale and fully articulated. Packed with accessories including interchangeable hands, an alternate head, and of course his favorite collections. Recreate your favorite Bert moments!

These might just be the ultimate NECA figures, and that pun is fully intended. There are so many characters I hope they get to; I don't even really want to speculate in case I get my hopes up. But…if we don't get every variation of Grover possible, then what are we even doing here? Everyone is sure to have their favorites, and hopefully, NECA sees enough success with these to keep the line going for a long, long time.

