Hero Collector Doctor Who, Star Trek & Tron Replicas For June 2022

Bleeding Cool has a first look at the Eaglemoss/Hero Collector solicitations through Diamond Comic Distributors for June 2022. DC Comics hardcover graphic novels for the UK market there and the Doctor Who and Star Trek, figurines and Star Trek and Tron models over here. We split them in two this month because ne'er the twain shall meet. And we begin with a Sontaran on a horse.

Doctor Who Figurine Collection: Special 31: Skaak on Horseback

Model Material: Hand-Painted Resin

Model Height: 130mm

Model Weight: 316g

Model Scale: 1:21

US Retail Price: $69.99

EU Retail Price: €49.99

UK Retail Price: £39.99 Hero Collector

Commander Skaak, lead the Sontaran forces in their conflict with the British Army in Sevastopol, during the Crimean War in 1855. He chose this time period, partly because he wanted to ride a horse. The figurine depicts the helmeted Skaak on horseback, as seen in the 2021 episode, 'War of the Sontarans', part of the 'Flux' story arc. Also included is a 20-page booklet which goes behind the scenes and reveals what it was like for Skaak actor Jonathan Watson to ride a horse in full costume, plus we discover that this was not the first time that the horse had appeared in Doctor Who!

Doctor Who Story Sets #1: Image of the Fendahl (Leela; Fendahl Core; Fendahleen)

Model Material: Hand-Painted Resin

Model Height: Leela: 78mm; Fendahl Core: 83mm; Fendahleen: 115mm x 125mm

Model Weight: Leela: 46g; Fendahl Core: 83g; Fendahleen: 206g

Model Scale: 1:21

US Retail Price: $54.99

EU Retail Price: €49.99

UK Retail Price: £44.99 Hero Collector

A warrior of the Sevateem tribe, travelled with the Fourth Doctor on his adventures, during which he attempted to temper her more aggressive tendencies. Scientist Thea Ransome was transformed into the malevolent Fendahl Core, the central figure of the gestalt Fendahl entity that originated from the fifth planet of Earth's solar system. In addition to the Core, the Fendahl was composed of 12 separate Fendahleens, giant, tentacled, slug-like creatures that were able to paralyse their intended victims using psychotelekentic control. The figurines have been meticulously crafted in specially formulated metallic resin and are painted by hand. They are not available anywhere else and have been created especially for this boxset. Also included is a 20-page booklet which goes behind the scenes of 'Image of the Fendahl', taking a look at the story and how it was made.

STAR TREK: THE OFFICIAL STARSHIPS COLLECTION #35: Hierarchy Assault Ship

Model Material: Die-Cast Metal and ABS Plastic

Model Length: 80mm

Model Width: 80mm

Model Weight:

US Retail Price: $34.99

EU Retail Price: €29.99

UK Retail Price: £24.99 Hero Collector

Hierarchy assault vessels employed stealth tactics to carry out attacks on passing ships. Their actions were carefully co-ordinated by the Hierarchy itself.

Hierarchy assault vessels were recognizable from their distinctive organic aesthetic, possessing an ovoid structure supported by an external skeletal framework. It is thought that Hierarchy engineering technology was based around establishing the frame structure before inflating or growing the internal superstructure to form the surface of the hull. The hull was a dark, bronzed color, underlit by bright orange engine signatures.

STAR TREK SPECIAL #30: Caretaker's Array

Model Material: Die-Cast Metal and ABS Plastic

Model Length: 230mm

Model Width: 110mm

Model Weight: 59gms

The array constructed by the Caretaker and its mate Suspiria stood as an intricate feat of engineering. The array was vast, its diameter and height stretching for kilometers. Ranged around a tall, cylindrical central hub, the array's structure comprised a network of angled sprues radiating out above and below the central hub. Powered by tetryonic reactors, the lower tip of the central cylinder formed an emitter to transmit radiant energy bursts – these were directed at the Ocampan homeworld. Within was a battery of advanced technology, from sophisticated holographic projectors to full-spectrum medical and research facilities. The Caretaker was dying. Without a mate, its death would leave the Ocampa alone. Desperate, the Caretaker pulled ships lightyears across the galaxy in the hope of finding a compatible lifeform. One such ship was the U.S.S. Voyager.

Star Trek Universe: The Official Statuettes Collection #1: Spock (Ethan Peck)

Model Material: Die-Cast Metal and ABS Plastic

Model Height: ~200mm

Model Weight: ~300g Hero Collector

Highly detailed statuettes featuring characters from the modern Star Trek TV series: Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds! Standing roughly 8" tall, these hand-painted figurines capture each actor's on-screen likeness, and are accompanied by a digital spotlight magazine including interviews and behind-the-scenes details.

Star Trek: The Official Starships Collection: XL #31: U.S.S. Stargazer NCC-2893 (XL)

Figurine Length: ~235mm

Figurine Width: ~135mm

Figurine Weight: ~254g

US Retail Price: $79.99

EU Retail Price: €74.99

UK Retail Price: £59.99

The U.S.S. Stargazer was commanded by Captain Jean-Luc Picard prior to his assignement to the U.S.S. Enterprise-D. It is a rare example of a Starfleet vessel from the early part of the 24th century and is also unusual in being one of a handful of Starfleet ships that has four rather than two nacelles. The model of the U.S.S. Stargazer used in STAR TREK: THE NEXT GENERATION began life as a piece of set dressing in Captain Picard's ready room, aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise-D. This hand-painted XL model captures the Stargazer in precise detail, just as it appeared in STAR TREK: THE NEXT GENERATION.

TRON: Light Cycle (1st Generation): 001

Model Material: Die-Cast Metal and ABS Plastic

Model Length: 220mm

Model Width: 52mm

US Retail Price: $54.99

EU Retail Price: 54.99

UK Retail Price: £49.99

In 1982, Disney's TRON changed everything. An Oscar-nominated epic that revolutionized the use of CGI in cinema, this movie took audiences into the Grid – a fully computerized world of living programs – alongside programmer Kevin Flynn, as he sought to escape the tyranny of the Master Control Program and return to reality. The striking images that TRON put on screen had rarely, if ever, been seen before. A cult film of tremendous influence, TRON's impact has extended across the worlds of cinema, music, games, and now, collectibles. Hero Collector offers fans of this classic franchise their very own first-generation Light Cycle! One of the most iconic designs from the movie, this machine is fast, agile, and capable of leaving a solid 'jetwall' in its path. As they competed in intense, gladiatorial games, each light cycle steadily built a deadly maze around its opponents – until the unsuccessful players were forced into a high-speed 'game over'. Racing straight from the ground-breaking classic feature, this screen-accurate, hand-painted model is made from die-cast and plastic. It makes the perfect addition to any collector's shelf – or any programmer's desk. Enter the Grid!