Hit the Court with LEGO's New Nike Slam Dunk Collaboration Set

Take to the court with LEGO as they team up with Nike once again for a new collaboration set featuring shoes and basketball

Article Summary LEGO teams up with Nike for the new Slam Dunk set, blending basketball and brick-building fun.

The 809-piece set features a posable player, customizable jerseys, sneakers, and hairstyles.

Includes a detailed court, printed tiles, championship banner, and cheering silhouette crowd.

Standing over 14.5 inches tall, the Nike Slam Dunk set hits shelves September 2025 at $69.99.

LEGO is teaming up with Nike once again as they debut some brand new and creative sets. The Nike Slam Dunk (43010) set brings basketball flair and brick-building creativity together for one epic play. Coming in at 809 pieces, this high-flying display set lets you recreate the ultimate slam dunk moment, complete with a posable faceless player going for the shot. The court comes alive with printed tiles, a championship banner, and a crowd full of cheering colorful silhouettes. LEGO did add some customizable options for your player as well, like swappable hairstyles, jersey numbers, and even sneaker designs to make your player MVP-ready.

Standing at over 14.5 inches tall, this Nike Slam Dunk set is the perfect centerpiece for any sneaker head or basketball fan's shelf. Whether you're sinking three-pointers in style or just love showing off your kicks on the court, this LEGO build is nothing but net and priced at $69.99. So lace up, hit the court, and bring the heat as this set is set for a September 2025 release and can be seen online with LEGO now.

LEGO x Nike Slam Dunk Set

"The audience is quiet. Anticipation fills the air. They shoot – they score! Capture the energy and excitement of that epic moment before a player performs a poster-worthy slam dunk with this awesome LEGO® Nike building set (43010) for kids aged 10 and up."

"Channel your inner court champion as you build this hype-worthy model and discover all the details that'll make the crowd go wild. Create a figure of a basketball star with posable arms and head and bring their slam dunk moment to life with a hoop, scoreboard, championship banner and spectators. Once you've built your baller, have fun customizing them – decide on their hairstyle and personalize their Nike jersey and sneakers with different numbers and trim. Set contains 809 pieces."

