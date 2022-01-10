Hit The Streets With New Batmobile Collectibles from Spin Master

There is a new Batman film on the horizon as The Batman hit theaters in March 2022, giving us a fresh take on the Dark Knight. With a new story to tell, that means a new design for the set, gadgets, and of course, a new depiction of the batmobile for this hero. Things get a little more realistic this time with a unique retro muscle car that is just badass in all the right ways. Spin Master continues to kick off their The Batman collection with two new batmobile collectibles coming our way. Up first is The Batman Batmobile design for Spin Master's 4-inch figure line that is priced at $36.99. The top opens up and allows collectors and kids to place their Caped Crusader inside the vehicle which does feature lights and sounds.

Protecting the streets of Gotham does not end there as Spin Master has revealed their new Turbo Boost Batmobile RC collectible. This beast of a vehicle hits high speeds, wheelies and has a custom controller that is designed and themed after the Dark Knight himself. Light up the night with this incredible The Batman Batmobile RC that is priced $48.99 with this and the figure model set to release in Spring 2022. Pre-orders for these are not live, but collectors can find all of these recent Spin Master releases right here.

"Batmobile 4-inch Scale, MSRP $36.99, Ages 4+.The movie look-a-like Batmobile comes loaded with features including LED engine lights, headlights, and an undercarriage residual glow that truly makes it come to life! Level up your missions with life-like engine sounds. It even includes a 4-inch Batman figure!"

"Turbo Boost Batmobile RC, MSRP $48.99, Ages 4+. Wheelie into action with this movie themed Batmobile. Activate the wheelie with just the push of a button and watch this high-performance RC hit turbo speeds. The custom controller is even designed after the Batman symbol Watch as the rear engine flame lights up as you accelerate into Gotham City!"