Hiya Debuts New The Waking Dead: Daryl Dixon Dark Eyes Walker Figure

Hiya Toys has unveiled their newest 1/18 scale The Waking Dead figure with the deadly enhanced super Dark Eyes Walker zombie

Article Summary Hiya Toys reveals new 1/18 scale Dark Eyes Walker figure from The Waking Dead.

Daryl Dixon's adventures in France lead to a face-off with an enhanced walker.

The detailed figure includes decaying sculpt and removable mask, priced at $24.99.

Pre-orders for the collectible Dark Eyes Walker are available for Q1 2025 release.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is one of three TWD spin-offs to rise from the ashes of the hits AMC show. This show follows Daryl Dixon as he finds himself in France, far from the familiar territories of the original series. The journey explores his struggles in this new area as he finds his way back home with new allies and, of course, some brand-new enemies. Hiya Toys has been bringing the world of Daryl Dixon to life with some brand-new 1/12 and 1/18 scale figures from the TV show.

Their latest figure comes from the finale of the series, as Daryl finds himself face-to-face with a genetically enhanced walker. The Dark Eyes Walker comes from The NEst, as they want to use the walkers as weapons for their own means, but nothing can stop Daryl Dixon. The Dark Eyes Walker is faithfully brought to life on a 3.75" scale and features a decaying sculpt with a removable mask accessory. The Walking Dead fans can add this new walker to their collection in Q1 2025 and pre-orders are live with a $24.99 price tag.

HIYA The Walking: Dead Daryl Dixon – Dark Eyes Walker

"Story follows The Walking Dead, Daryl wakes up on the southern coast of France, where he encounters Isabelle, a nun, and a child named Laurent. Nuns believe that Laurent is the key to saving the world from walkers. Isabelle repays Daryl for protecting her and Laurent to reach an outpost called 'The Nest' by promising to help him find a port. Along the way, they are captured by Genet, and Daryl is forced into a brutal battle with Dark Eyes Walker, whose abilities enhanced through injections."

"Dressed in green uniform, with multiple layers of paint applied to his body to create the unique pallid, damp, decaying flesh effect of walker. His pitch-black eyes and the veins depicted on his face replicate frenzy state after injection, all faithfully recreated even in the 1/18 scale."

