Hiya Toys Reveals New Alien Vs. Predator 1/18 Scale Figures

Alien Vs Predator might not take place in the canon universe of Predator or Alien lore, but it is still a great watch nonetheless. It was interesting to see the history of both Xenomorph and Yautja combined together to give us something fun and unique. Hiya Toys has been capturing these two legendary extraterrestrial species with their 1/18th scale figure line. Two new additions have been added with creations from both AVP and Alien Vs. Predator: Requiem. Up first is the new invisible version of the heavily armored hunter known as Wolf from AVP2. Standing 4.5" tall, this Predator is loaded with plasmacaster, shrunken, and wristblades. On the opposing side, Hiya Toys release an amazing Thermal Vision Xenomorph that adds a unique color to the ranks of your Alien Hive. Both Alien Vs Predator figures are set as PX Previews Exclusives, so the best way to get on his through your local comic shop. Each is priced at $19.99, set to release in late November 2021, and pre-orders are live and located here.

"From Hiya Toys. A PREVIEWS Exclusive! The hero Yautja from 2007's Alien Vs. Predator 2: Requiem, named Wolf for the "fixer" character from Pulp Fiction, is of elite rank and is marked by his scarred face and missing tusk. Now, Hiya Toys debuts this heavily-armed hunter's Invisible version with this 1/18 scale figure derived from ADI's design! Wolf stands about 4.5" tall and features many accessories standard to Predators, including wristblades, plasmacaster, and shruiken. But it's Wolf's whip and handmade plasma pistol that set him apart from the pack! Wolf also comes with multiple hands, as well as a pegged stand for ease in posing."

"From Hiya Toys. A PREVIEWS Exclusive! In 2004, industrialist Charles Bishop Weyland sends a group of explorers to investigate a mysterious Antarctic pyramid, but discover they've entered a Yautja hunting ground. Now caught between a trio of Hunters and a host of xenomorphs, the team must find a way to escape…or risk becoming prey or trophy! Now Hiya Toys presents the Thermal Vision Alien Warrior that looks just like the predator's sight of vision! This figure captures the creatures iconic look with a fully poseable body and detailed paintwork in a 1/18 scale!"