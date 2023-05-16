Hiya Toys Debuts 2000 A.D. Gaze Into The Fist of Judge Dredd Set It is time to retro to Megacity with Hiya Toys as they unveil a new Judge Dredd 2-pack featuring some new sculpts and a deadly duo

The Judge Dredd line continues at Hiya Toys as another brand new release is on the way. It was not long ago that Hiya debuted their new 1/12 Dredd figure, which can be seen here. However, we are king back to 1/18 scale this time with their new "Gaze Into The Fist of Dredd" 2-Pack set bringing a hero and villain together again. New versions of Judge Dredd and Judge Fear are here, with Fear's face getting a nice Dredd punch through each. All of the detail you know and love about the 1/18 2000 A.D. line is there, making this a necessary set for any fan of the Dredd line. Hiya Toys is releasing this bad boy as a PX Previews Exclusive and is priced at $39.99 with a March 2024 release. Pre-orders are live right here as well at you local comic book store. Be sure to check out some of the other Hiya Toys lines with Predator, Alien, Rambo, and even Texas Chainsaw Massacre, all in 1/18 scale.

2000 AD Gaze Into The Fist of Dredd PX Previews Exclusive

"It's one of the most iconic panels in comic history – and now"Gaze into the fist of Dredd!" is being brought to life as an action figure set. Judge Fear is the terror-inducing member of the Dark Judges, the alien superfiends from a dimension where all life has been declared a crime – and a single look behind the gothic windows of his helmet visor reveals his victim's worst fear, scaring them to death!"

"But in the 1981 Judge Dredd story 'Judge Death Lives', drawn by the legendary artist Brian Bolland, when Judge Fear invites Dredd to "Gaze into the face of Fear!" rather than succumb to terror Dredd instead smashes his fist straight through Fear's head and declares "Gaze into the fist of Dredd!". The Judge Fear figure comes with 13 points of articulation and Dredd with 16 points, plus shoulder and joint pads, and chains and badges of office. Judge Fear's helmet has been remodelled to allow you to set up the classic pose, with a fist-sized hole for Dredd to punch through! The latest addition to the brand new range of fully-poseable 1/18 scale figures will come shipped in an attractive protective cardboard window box."