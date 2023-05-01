Judge Dredd Becomes the Law with Hiya Toys Newest 1/12 Figure Judge Dredd is back to end crime in Mega-City once again with the help of Hiya Toys and their newest 1/12 scale action figure

Hiya Toys is back once again as they continue to build up their new line of 1/12 scale figure collection. We recently saw an Exquisite Super Series, John Rambo join the line from First Blood Part II, which can be seen here. It looks like the new figure has come to life, and this one is from Mega-City as Judge Dredd is ready for action. Hiya Toys already has its line of 1/18 scale 2000 A.D. figures, and this one boosts the size, detail, and accessories. Judge Dredd will come in at 6.2″ tall, features 19 points of articulation, and will come in a fabric outfit. As for accessories, Dredd will include Lawgiver Mark I, Lawgiver Mark II, a baton, a spray can, weapon effects, four different head sculpts, and five pairs of hands. I can imagine a Lawmaster companion bike will be in the works, but until then, pre-orders are already live. Hiya Toys 1/12 Judge Dredd will be priced at $89.99, set for a Q4 2023 release, and pre-orders are live right here.

"I AM THE LAW." – Judge Dredd

"We and Rebellion are proud to announce the launch of a new line of 6-inch articulated figures based on the world of Judge Dredd. One of the world's most famous comic book characters, Judge Dredd has been patrolling the mean streets of Mega-City for forty-five years and this dynamic and fully poseable figure perfectly captures his iconic look. This hyper-detailed figure feature all-new accessories and materials, including interchangeable heads and hands, and fabric clothing."

"With 19 points of articulation, he comes with shoulder and joint pads, chain and badge of office, boot holster, utility belt, and imposing helmet.This time you can play with the legendary visage of the future lawman, as this figure will come with four alternative faces: featuring a normal expression, one of disdain, a toothy scowl, and an open-mouthed shout as he declares "I am the law!"."

"He will also come with five pairs of interchangeable hands in different poses, including loose grip, fists, daystick holders, gun holders, one pulling the collar of a recently apprehended perp, and one spraying a can of the miracle plastic Boing®.In addition, he will come with both Mark One and Mark Two type Lawgiver handguns and a can of Boing® spray, as well as fantastic gun flame effect and smoke effect pieces, a Boing® spray can special effect piece, a nine-hole base, a storage base, and a three-section bracket for posing."