Hiya Toys Debuts New Godzilla: King of the Monsters King Ghidorah

The false king has returned as Hiya Toys debuts a brand new Godzilla: King of the Monsters figure with the false alien king

King Ghidorah stands at 13 inches with a 22-inch wingspan, priced at $110.

The figure has fully articulated joints and includes Gravity Beam effects.

It's a PX Previews exclusive, with pre-orders available at comic stores and online.

King Ghidorah, also known as Monster Zero, is a colossal three-headed dragon that was found frozen in the ice in Godzilla: King of the Monsters. He was awakened in Antarctica by an extreme group of eco-terrorists who were seeking to restore balance to the natural world by unleashing the Titans. However, King Ghidorah is more than they bargained for as he is not a natural creature to this planet and an alien that can truly destroy the globe. Challenging Godzilla's status as the alpha Titan, the King of the Monsters must rise up to save Earth once again, and now Hiya Toys is bringing the action to life.

King Ghidorah has returned to Hiya Toys with their popular Hiya Exquisite Basic collection, which stands at 13" tall. This new Gravity Beam Version features a whopping 22 inch wide wing span and will come up with a display stand, along with new Gravity Beam effects for each head. Tons of realistic detail are featured here, and he will be fully articulated, making him a true monstrosity for any MonsterVerse collection. King Ghidorah will be priced at $110 and will be a PX Previews exclusive, with pre-orders being found at Local Comic Book Stores and online with a September 2024 release.

Godzilla – King Ghidorah (Gravity Beam Ver.) PX Previews Exclusive

"A PREVIEWS Exclusive! Introducing the mighty King Ghidorah from Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019), as part of the Hiya Exquisite Basic collection! This formidable figure faithfully represents Ghidorah's imposing presence, featuring multiple layers of metallic golden paint and intricate details across its three head sculpts. Standing at 13.7" tall with an incredible wingspan of 22", it offers numerous pose options with its multiple joints. Included are three Gravity Beams effect parts, allowing fans to recreate Ghidorah's iconic battle poses from the film with stunning accuracy! "

Product Features

13.7 inches tall (34.8cm)

Wingspan: 22 inches (56cm)

Made of plastic

From the Godzilla: King of the Monsters movie

Highly deatiled

Fully articulated

Box Contents

King Ghidorah figure

3 Gravity Beam effect pieces

3 Stands

