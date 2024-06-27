Posted in: Collectibles, Hiya Toys | Tagged: 2000 ad, hiya toys, judge dredd, sdcc

Hiya Toys Reveals SDCC Exclusive 2000 AD. Cursed Earth Judge Dredd

More San Diego Comic Con 2024 exclusives are on the way including a new 1/12 scale Cursed Earth Judge Dredd figure from Hiya Toys

A new selection of San Diego Comic-Con exclusives is starting to arrive from a variety of companies for the massive convention. The newest release is from Hiya Toys as they return to the world of 2000 AD as Judge Dredd makes a return. Hiya Toys has teamed up with Diamond Comic Distributors for this release, offering a new 1,000-piece limited edition 1/12 scale figure for attendees and non-attendees. As for Judge Dredd himself, this new Cursed Earth version continues to expand Hiya's new 6" scale line action figures and features 18 points of articulation. Head out of Mega City in style and take on the harsh elements of Cursed Earth for this figure that is nicely sculpted and comes with some brand-new accessories like the fabric Rad-Cloak, Lawgiver pistol, three swappable heads, a variety of interchangeable hands, and much more.

This Judge Dredd Cursed Earth figure is a perfect limited edition collectible for SDCC, and it is priced at $90. Diamond's retailers can pre-order these exclusive for their ship right now online and also in person at Diamond's new FandomWorld area at SDCC. Be sure to check out the incredible hand- on review of the Cursed Earth Judge Dredd figure from D Amazing and check out some of his official images of the 2000 AD hero below.

Hiya Toys Reveals Limited Edition Judge Dredd for SDCC 24'

"Rebellion and HIYA are proud to unveil the next in the new range of 1:12 action figures based on the world of Judge Dredd, from the pages of the bestselling comic, 2000 AD. Dressed in his fabric "rad-cloak" to protect him from the radiation and harsh weather of the Cursed Earth, Dredd is ready to head out from the safety of Mega-City One's walls and into the blasted landscape of America, where everything from dinosaurs to flying sharks lurks."

"Only the ultimate lawman of the future can hope to survive in this truly cursed land! This limited- edition six-inch PVC and fabric figure will come with 18 points of articulation and a host of accessories – including both versions of the classic Lawgiver sidearm, as well as gun flame effects, nightstick, replacement hands and faces, Boing spray, base stand, and Judge Dredd nameplate. Limited to 1000 Pieces."

