Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends, spider-man

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Prowler Marvel Legends Revealed

Get ready to step Across the Spider-Verse once again as Hasbro has unenvied a brand new set of Spider-Man figures from the animated film

Article Summary Hasbro unveils new Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Marvel Legends figures.

Miles G. Morales, the Prowler of Earth-42, featured with swappable hands and unmasked sculpt.

Pre-orders open on August 8, 2024, at 1 PM EST on Hasbro Pulse and online retailers.

Marvel Legends figures boast premium detail, articulation, and distinct Spider-Verse visual style.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse ends with quite the cliffhanger as Miles Morales is sent to Earth-42. Based on the DNA from the spider that bit him, this new world he is sent to does not have a Spider-Man. However, he is about to see firsthand who he is supposed to be as he meets an alternate version of himself. Miles G. Morales has lost his father; he was raised by Uncle Aaron and is the Prowler of his Earth. He is now ready to put some pain on this new spider version of himself that has arrived and now he is coming to Hasbro. A new wave of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse figures are on the way, including Miles G. Morales, aka the Prowler of Earth-42. He will come with a pair of swappable hands, a backpack, and a pair of hairs with masked and unmasked sculpts. It took a while for Hasbro to finally bring this figure to life. It was worth the wait. Pre-orders for these new Spider-Verse figures arrive on August 8, 2024, at 1 PM EST on Hasbro Pulse and most online retailers with a Fall 2024 release.

The Prowler Makes His Move with New Marvel Legends

"With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections. From figures to vehicles to premium roleplay items, the Marvel Legends Series offers elite character-inspired product for Marvel fans and collectors. Additional figures each sold separately. Subject to availability."

6-INCH-SCALE COLLECTIBLE SPIDER-VERSE FIGURE: Miles G. Morales arrives at Marvel Legends with this premium 6-inch-scale action figure inspired by Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One)!

INSPIRED BY SPIDER-MAN: ACROSS THE SPIDER-VERSE (PART ONE): This Marvel Legends Miles G. Morales figure features deco inspired by his appearance in the movie!

PREMIUM DETAILING AND ARTICULATION: The Marvel Legends Series figure is highly posable for display and play and features sculpt and deco inspired by the distinct Spider-Verse visual style!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!