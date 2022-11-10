Hiya Toys Turns Up the Heat with a New B&W Judge Dredd 1/18 Release

Hiya Toys is bringing in some heat, literally, for their newest 1/18 scale 2000 A.D. line. The world of Judge Dredd can be a little black and white, and Hiya Toys continues to pay homage to the comics' original black and white art. Judge Fire is back with a white-hot new release joining the line in black and white format. This deadly Judge finished off teh black and white deco variant releases for the Dark Judges. We have yet to get a Lawmaster in B&W format, but that is only a matter of time.

Judge Fire will come in at roughly 4" tall and will have 16 points of articulation. His 2000 A.D. design is faithfully recreated here with shoulder and joint pads, chain, a badge of office, and utility belts. He features nice translucent elements to showcase his burning personality. As for accessories, this Judge Dredd figure comes with swappable hands and his deadly flaming trident. As usual, this figure is a PX Previews exclusive and will be priced at $19.99. Pre-orders can be secure at your local comic book store as well as online right here.

Judge Fire is Ready to Burn Your Judge Dredd Collection

"From Hiya Toys. A PREVIEWS Exclusive! The latest white-hot variant action figure is the black and white Judge Fire! Hiya Toys and Rebellion are proud to announce another of the 1/18 Scale PVC action figures in the eagerly anticipated range based on the world of Judge Dredd."

"Final member of the Dark Judges, Judge Fire is Clothed in eerie, lethal flames and carries his lethal trident, Fire brings death and destruction everywhere he goes! This PREVIEWS Exclusive black and white variant of the Judge Fire figure will come with 16 points of articulation, shoulder and joint pads, chain and badge of office, utility belt, and his mighty flaming trident."