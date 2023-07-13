Posted in: Collectibles, Hiya Toys | Tagged: 2000 A.D., hiya toys, judge dredd

Hiya Toys Unveils Judge Dredd Hall of Heroes Judge Anderson Figure

A new Judge Dredd 1/18 scale release is on the way from Hiya Toys as Judge Anderson takes on the supreme sacrifice

Hiya Toys is back with another new figure as part of their growing 1/18 scale 2000 A.D. line. Move over Judge Dredd; Judge Anderson has returned with yet another figure as she gives the supreme sacrifice. Hall of Heroes Judge Anderson brings the heartbreaking moments to life where she sealed herself away with Judge Death locked in her mind. This Judge Dredd set will feature a transparent coffin with a brand new Anderson figure that will 15 points of articulation. She will come with some themed accessories from the arc of the Judge Dredd Judge Death Lives story. Help the Judges seal away Death with this unique Hall of Heroes release that is priced at $24.99 and will release in 2024. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but all things 2000 A.D. Hiya Toys can be found here.

2000 A.D. Judge Anderson Hall of Heroes 1/18 Scale Set

"A "supreme sacrifice", a classic moment of 2000 AD history – We and Rebellion are pleased to announce the new 1/18 scale 'Hall of Heroes Judge Anderson' figure set. 'Judge Death' from 2000 AD Progs 149-151 in 1980 is one of the most original and striking Judge Dredd stories, changing the course of the strip's history. After struggling to overcome Judge Death in his murderous quest to bring his twisted 'justice' to the people of Mega-City One, Judge Anderson realises that the only way to stop him is to psychically cage his spirit form in her mind – and then have her body encased in the breathable but impervious 'miracle plastic', Boing®."

"Her transparent tomb, bearing the legend 'Supreme Sacrifice. Judge Anderson – A Monster Dwells Within Her', is housed in the 'Hall of Heroes' in Justice Department's Grand Hall of Justice – considered too dangerous to ever open. Her mind a living prison for the undead superfiend Judge Death, Judge Cassandra Anderson lies entombed in a slab of the miracle plastic Boing® – one of the most iconic moments in British comics made real in the latest in the new range of 1:18 PVC action figures based on the world of Judge Dredd, from the pages of the bestselling comic British comic, 2000 AD."

