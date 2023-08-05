Posted in: Collectibles, Hiya Toys | Tagged: hiya toys, star trek

Hiya Toys Unveils New 1/18 Star Trek Figure Line with Dr. McCoy

It is time to explore the Final Frontier with the help of Hiya Toys as they debut their newest 1/18 scale line with Star Trek

Hiya Toys is blasting off into the Final Frontier with a brand new line of 1/18 scale action figures. It looks like the world of Star Trek is joining the line and specifically the modernized 2009 reboot. Captain Kirk and the crew are back and ready for a new adventure with impressive detail; they come in at 4" tall and have 17 points of articulation. Star Trek fans have already seen Captain James T. Kirk is on their way, seen here, but Dr. McCoy is tagging along for the ride. Featuring the blue uniform of the medical and science personnel, Leonard McCoy has been faithfully recreated and is ready for new "medical trickery." Climb aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise with Hiya Toys, and he will come with medicine bottles, a medical pouch, and a medical tricorder. Hiya Toys has these bad boys priced at $24.99 with a Q1 2024 release and are set to go live at HiyaToys.com on August 5.

Star Trek (2009) Dr. McCoy Figure

"This brand-new Dr. McCoy action figure stands at 105mm tall and faithfully reproduces his appearance from Star Trek 2009. He is dressed in the iconic blue uniform representing medical and science personnel. The Starfleet emblem on his clothes, the meticulously crafted two medicine bottles, and medical equipment accessories are all finely detailed, capturing the essence of his character even at the 1/18 scale."

"Features 17 points of articulation, utilizing an new body to provide a wider range of motion, allowing you to recreate various dynamic action poses from the movie. As for accessories, Dr. McCoy comes with two different medicine bottles, medical pouch and medical tricorder. Also includes interchangeable hand parts to display different poses. A special stand to this series is also included, featuring a transparent blue base adorned with the Star Trek logo, fully immersing you in the ambiance of the Star Trek universe."

