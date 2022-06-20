Hollywood Collectibles Group Unveils Predator Cutting Disc Replica

I truly love the Predator franchise, and I am pumped to see Prey hit Hulu later this year. Seeing the first arrival of this hunter species ta ing on the Comanche will be fantastic. It is a part of the lore we have not seen yet, giving us a new Predator design. Over the years, we have seen this species receive new elements, especially in Predator 2 with the Lost Tribe. These creatures have been around forever and have acquired are and deadly weapons for their hunt like the Cutting Disc. This weapon has been seen in the sequel film, the Hunting Grounds game as well as in the AVP films.

It looks like Hollywood Collectible Group has brought the Cutting Disc to life as their newest replica. This beautifully crafted Predator weapon shows high attention to detail with inserted LEDs. The center of the Predator Cutting Disc pulls apart activating the LED with a strobe-like effect. Hollywood Collectibles Group loaded this replica with weathering and incredible craftsmanship, and is limited to only 500 pieces. Predator collectors will be able to own this bad boy for $805 right here with a July – September 2022 release.

"In this 1990 sequel to the original Predator movie, the fearsome extra-terrestrial continues the hunt in the urban jungle of Los Angeles. Hollywood Collectibles Group has accurately recreated the Hero Cutting Disc, or smart weapon as it is sometimes known, accurate to the smallest detail and complete with working electronics! The cutting disc halves pull apart in the middle to "activate it" – just like in the movie. When in this open position the LED's strobe to create the exact same lighting effect seen in the movie.

"This intricately detailed, Museum Quality piece is constructed from resin, PU and mixed media and then hand painted to the finest detail, with authentic weathering for added realism! This amazing life-size Prop Replica is available in a strictly Limited Edition of 500 pieces Worldwide. Dimensions: Cutting Disc: approx 10" diameter (closed). Display Stand: 11.5" W x 7.5" D x 11.5" H"