Hot Toys Assembles the Avengers with New Marvel Cosbi Collection Hot Toys continues to celebrate D100 with their popular Cosbi line as iconic Marvel Comics Characters are back and more adorable than ever

Hot Toys is entering the world of Marvel Comics once again with a brand new Cosbi Bobble-Head Collection. The Cosbi line is an even tinier version of Hot Toys original Cosbaby line that features their own design. These little guys are usually available only in Select Markets but are widely popular and super adorable. The AvengersComicsarrived for this new set of Cosbi figures; nine figures are heading our way, one of which is a Mystery. The lineup will consist of Black Panther, Thro, Hulk, Ant-Man, Black Widow, Captain America, Captain America, Hawkeye, and a Battle-Damaged Iron Man as the Mystery.

These little guys do come sealed in a foil bag and blind-boxed, keeping the Mystery Collectibles game alive. This does help preserve the rarity and collectability of each, making Avengers fans want to keep coming back for more. Each member of the Avengers stands roughly 3.35" tall, and will come sixth a collectible card as well as a connecting bases. The color, styles, and design of these heroes just pop and will be fun pieces for any Marvel fan. Collectors can find all things Hot Toys right here in the meantime. Avengers Assemble!

Your Favorite Avengers Get Adorable New Minis with Hot Toys

"The Avengers has been defending against the forces of evil for almost six decades already. Whether you are a fan of Marvel Comic or Avengers, we've got you covered. Based on Avengers by Marvel Comics, Hot Toys is thrilled to release the Avengers Cosbi Bobble-Head Collection! Avengers Assemble!"

"The latest Marvel Comics Cosbi collection features the fan-favorite mightiest heroes in their signature pose from the Avengers comic series, including Captain America throwing his shield in action, Black Widow throwing her devastating punch, Hawkeye shooting arrow, Hulk smashing the ground, Black Panther about to pounce on his enemy, Iron Man flying in his booster jets, a size-changing inches-tall Ant Man enlarging himself to Cosbi size, Thor using his hammer summoning and a mystery battle damaged effect version Iron Man Cosbi."

"Each random package box includes a 8.5cm tall Cosbi collectible of the mightiest heroes, a special collection card, and a connectable puzzle base, comes sealed in a foil bag and blind boxed to preserve the rarity and collectability of the series. Available in selected markets only. This AWW-dorable Avengers Cosbi is a must-have for anyone who loves and tries to dive into the world of Marvel Comics!"