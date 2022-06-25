Hot Toys Brings Home the Storm with New Thor: Love and Thunder

The God of Thunder has arrived as Hot Toys prepares for the next Marvel Climatic Universe film. Thor: Love and Thunder are almost giving us new live-action debuts of Mighty Thor and Gorr the God Butcher. This film looks great and Hot Toys is bringing some Love and Thunder magic to your shelves with their newest 1/6 scale figure. This God is back and donning some brand new armor, which is beautifully recreated for this 12" tall figure. His helmet, armor, and Stormbreaker will all feature LED functionality which is enhanced by the attachable lightning pieces. Hot Toys really shows you who the God of Thunder is with this figure, and this Deluxe Version is priced at $350. Pre-orders are already live right here with an October – September 2023 release.

"He was no ordinary man. He was a god." – Korg. Thor's retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher, who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of his alliance and embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher's vengeance and stop him before it's too late. In anticipation to the release of Thor: Love and Thunder, Hot Toys is thrilled to introduce a Deluxe Version of the new 1/6th scale collectible figure of the God of Thunder – Thor with his new metallic gold and blue costume!"

"The brand-new collectible figure is skillfully crafted based on the appearance of Chris Hemsworth's as Thor in the movie. It features a head sculpt with specially applied with luminous reflective effect that accentuates Thor using his thunder power, a specialized body to depicts his muscular physique, red-colored cape, gold and blue body armor with LED light up function, LED light up Stormbreaker, assorted lightning effect accessories with luminous reflective effect applied, and a figure stand."

"This Deluxe Version will exclusively include accessories for alternative styling, such as a LED light-up helmeted head sculpt, interchangeable chest armor, one pair of armored arms, and lightning effect accessories attachable to helmet. What's more, additional accessory for Thor will be unveiled soon! So stay tuned as we are about to reveal the surprise! This new Thor collectible figure will definitely be an incredible addition to your collection!"