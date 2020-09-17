More Venomized Cosbaby Figures Arrive with Hot Toys

Hot Toys is at it again as they announce a new wave of Venomized Cosbaby figures. This design comes out of the animated cartoon Spider-Man: Maximum Venom. There are 6 figures in total each one shows off come symbiotic chaos starting things of first is a couple of venomized wall-crawlers with Spider-Man, Spider-Gwen, and Miles Morales. Each one shows off their design from the show with their costume slowing being consumed, which is a nice touch. Miles and Spider-Gwen will bot feature a magnetic function to allow for display in a variety of positions. Up next we have some outliers with venomized versions of Rocket Raccoon and Ghost Rider. Both of these characters are locked and loaded with fully formed Venom suits and packing their own weapons. The flame of Ghost Rider is very well done and I am surprised he does not light up. Both of these are very well venomized designs and will be great for any fan of the Maximum Venom cartoon or is you just want your own venom-fusion figure.

Venom is not the only character in this wave but his "son" Carnage is also making a debut. Carnage will be shown with a symbiotic weapon arm and will also have a magnetic function. Bring the world of symbioses and the chaos of Carnage home with these amazing new Hot Toys Cosbaby figures. Pre-orders for this new wave of figures are not live yet but fans can find all Hot Toys products located here. They will most likely cost around $25 and don't forget to check out the upcoming sugar rush Venom Cosbaby too.

"The Venom symbiote has attached to the Marvel heroes, and corrupted them with a new look in the Spider-Man: Maximum Venom animated series! Can the wall-crawler fend off this symbiote and safe his fellow New York heroes from the continuing to suffer the same fate? Capturing the fan favorite characters in the stage of transforming into Venom, Hot Toys is thrilled to present a second wave of Cosbaby collection with Venomized design. Includes Venomized Miles Morales, Venomized Spider-Gwen, and Carnage with magnetic features; Venomized Spider-Man in half black suit and half classic suit; Venomized Ghost Rider with translucent flaming effect on skull and weapon; and the heavily armed Venomized Rocket Cosbaby (S) Bobble-Head. Each collectible measures approximately 9.5 – 11.5cm tall with bobble-head function."