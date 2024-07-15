Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: deadpool & wolverine, hot toys, marvel

Hot Toys Debuts Deadpool & Wolverine Merc with a Mouth 1/6 Figure

It is almost time for greatness as Deadpool & Wolverine hits the big screen next weekend and Hot Toys is celebrating with a new release

Article Summary Hot Toys unveils 1/6 scale Deadpool figure with 30 articulation points.

New collectible comes with tailored suit, interchangeable eye expressions.

Accessories include katanas, knives, guns, and Dogpool companion.

Special Edition features unique base, golden guns, with more surprises upcoming.

The long-awaited arrival of the Deadpool & Wolverine movie from Marvel Studios arrives next week. To get fans ready for the legendary mutants on the big screen, a new 1/6 scale figure has been unveiled. It was not long ago that Hot Toys debuted their Wolverine figure, and now it's time for some Deadpool! Coming in at 12.2″ tall, the Merc with a Mouth features 30 points of articulation and a fully tailored fabric suit. This release is beautifully crafted with a wide variety of expressions for his eyes and some of his signature weapons. It also looks like a companion Dogpool will also be included, allowing for fans to give this Merc a faithful companion.

Some of the other accessories are a variety of swappable hands, katana, knives, and guns. Hot Toys is also releasing a Special Edition version as well, which will include a Deadpool & Wolverine base and a pair of special golden guns. It appears more will be revealed about this figure after Deadpool & Wolverine as some of the other accessories are secret. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but fans will be able to find him on Sideshow Collectibles soon.

Deadpool & Wolverine – 1/6th Scale Deadpool Collectible Figure

"The movie-accurate collectible figure is specially crafted based on the appearance of Deadpool from the film. It features a masked head with an array of interchangeable eye pieces – allowing fans to recreate Deadpool's ever-shifting expressions, from mischievous to murderous."

"The figure's signature red and black suit is newly tailored with exquisite precision which improves the range of articulations, while a selection of Deadpool's signature weaponry is included – a pair of gleaming katana with sheath, a deadly dagger, pistols, and interchangeable hands allow posing the figure in a range of dynamic gestures. This figure also features Dogpool in one-sixth scale! Guess what, more of Deadpool will be unveiled soon, so stay tuned for the surprise!"

