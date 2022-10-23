Hot Toys Debuts Spider-Man: No Way Home 1/6 Upgraded Green Goblin

One of the greatest Spider-Man villains has returned to teach the MCU Spidey a true lesson. Coming all the way from 2002, the Green Goblin is back with another Hot Toys 1/6 scale figure. This time, Norman is getting his Finally Battle Upgraded suit featuring his purple hoodie and added weaponry. This Spider-Man; No Way Home Green Goblin gives Hot Toys fans their first look at the unmasked head sculpt for the figure, and just wow. William Defoe comes to life as this sinister villain once again with incredible detail, likeness, and rolling eye function. This bundle does include the infamous Goblin Glider, which will have articulation of its own which is exactly what fans want. As for accessories, goggles, pumpkin bombs, and swappable hands are included here. This would be the version the Green Goblin Spider-Man: No Way Home fans will want, and this must own 1/6 scale figure comes in at $395. The Green Goblin Upgraded Suit figure is set for a March 2024 release, and pre-orders are already live and located here. God Speed Spider-Man.

Norman is on Subaticle, Honey

"Poor Peter. Too weak to send me home to die." – Green Goblin. A spell from Doctor Strange goes horribly awry and releases the most powerful villains who've ever fought a Spider-Man in any universe. Outside of his Goblin mask, Norman Osborn wears a poncho over the suit in signature green with upgraded gear. This cunning and dangerous villain who poses significant threats to the world is attempting to push Peter Parker to his moral limits."

"Spider-Man: No Way Home collectible series continues to amaze fans around the world! Joining Hot Toys' Movie Masterpiece Series is the Green Goblin (Upgraded Suit) Sixth Scale Collectible Figure with fabric poncho and enhanced armor outfit translated in every detail. Expertly crafted based on Norman Osborn/ Green Goblin's maniacal portrait in Spider-Man: No Way Home, the movie-accurate figure features a newly developed head sculpt of Willem Dafoe as Norman Osborn with separate rolling eyeballs, realistic wrinkles, and hair sculpture."

"His upgraded costume painted in metallic green color with battle-damaged effects, a distressed poncho, highly-detailed accessories including goggles, pumpkin bombs, attachable blades, his trademark Goblin Glider in one-sixth scale with LED light-up design and articulated function. This Green Goblin figure is a must-have for infamous villains and Spider-Man collectors!"