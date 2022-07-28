Hot Toys Puts the Hammer Down with Jane Foster Thor 1/6 Figure

Lightning strikes twice at Hot Toys as another Thor: Love and Thunder 1/6 scale figure have arrived. Move over Thor; there is a new God of Thunder here as the Mighty Thor is in town as Jane Foster wields the power of Mjolnir. Coming to us from the latest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe comes a very exciting and highly detailed figure. The Mighty Thor comes right off the screen featuring a newly designed body with seamless arms. It looks like three different head sculpts will be offered with helmeted, unmasked, and in special markets, a damaged helmet design. Three different Mjolnir's will also be included with standard, LED, and a sweet battle effect Mjolnir in its shattered form. Her finely tailored outfit from Thor: Love and Thunder comes to life with nothing but the best from Hot Toys. This is the Jane Foster Thor figure collectors have been waiting for with impressive accessories, detail, and sculpt to please comic and movie fans. Pre-orders are live here for $305 with a limited time release to get the special edition with battle-damaged helmet.

"When the mystic hammer Mjolnir calls to Dr. Jane Foster, she finds that she can't resist the pull of destiny. Making her official debut in MCU as Mighty Thor, Jane's life is forever changed when she mysteriously comes to possess the reforged Mjolnir. Today, Hot Toys is thrilled to introduce Mighty Thor as our next 1/6th scale collectible figure inspired by Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder."

"The highly-detailed collectible figure is beautifully crafted based on the appearance of Natalie Portman's as Mighty Thor in the movie, features a helmeted head sculpt, a newly developed head sculpt with blonde wavy hair sculpture, a newly designed body with seamless arms, finely tailored body armor in metallic silver and red with a red fabric cape, sculpted accessories include a damaged Mjolnir with LED light-up function, a Mjolnir handle with lightning effect, and a figure stand. A Special Edition available in selected markets will include an interchangeable helmet beautifully applied with battle damage effects as bonus item exclusively for collectors."

The 1/6th scale Mighty Thor Collectible Figure specially features:

– Authentic and detailed likeness of Natalie Portman as Mighty Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder

– One (1) interchangeable helmeted head sculpt

– One (1) newly developed Mighty Thor head sculpt

– Movie-accurate facial expression with detailed skin texture and make-up

– Blonde long wavy hair sculpture

– Approximately 29 cm tall

– Newly developed specialized body with over 30 points of articulations

– Six (6) pieces of interchangeable hands including:

– One (1) pair of fists

– One (1) pair of relax hands

– One (1) pair for holding weapons

– Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume:

– One (1) red-colored cape

– One (1) piece of metallic silver, red and black colored body armor with skirt

– One (1) pair of metallic silver, red and black forearm armor

– One (1) silver and red armlet

– One (1) pair of black pants with patterned design on sides

– One (1) pair of metallic silver and red knee guards

– One (1) pair of metallic silver calf guards

– One (1) pair of black boots

Weapons:

– One (1) battle damaged LED light-up Mjolnir (battery operated)

– One (1) Mjolnir handle with lightning effects

Accessories:

– One (1) Mjolnir gradient blue colored lightning effect accessory

– A themed figure stand with movie logo and character name

Exclusive Bonus Accessory for Special Edition:

– One (1) interchangeable helmet with battle damage effects