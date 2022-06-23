Hot Toys Swings On In with New Spider-Man: No Way Home Cosbi Minis

Spider-Man and the gang are back as Hot Toys debut their next set of mystery Cosbi figures. Teh entire cast of Spider-Man: No Way Home get adorable with this line up with all the spiders and villains returning. Each figure will come in at roughly 3.5" tall with a connecting puzzle piece base. Like previous Hot Toys Cosbi figures, each one will be placed in a blind box in a foil bag to protect its rarity, and yes, a mystery Cosbi will be included. The Spider-Man: No Way Home Cosby Series 2 will consist of:

Spider-Man (Integrated Suit with Pincers)

The Amazing Spider-Man

Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

Green Goblin

Electro

Doc Ock

The Lizard

Sandman

Michelle Jones (Mystery)

Hot Toys was sure to capture all of the major players from No Way Home in an adorable fashion. You honestly can not go wrong with any of these figures, and the three Spider-Men will easily be the hottest. Each of the villains has some adorable features like the sculpt of The Lizard or the chubby nature of the Green Goblin. I love the Cosbi line from Hot Toys, and I wish they were more accessible in the states rather than overseas releases. In the meantime, collectors can find all the new Hot Toys releases right here.

"Spider-Man and the famous villains from previous movies have crossed the boundaries and arrived at our universe! Based on the highly-acclaimed No Way Home movie, Hot Toys is delighted to share another wave of Spider-Man Cosbi transforming the fan-favorite characters in their signature outfits and iconic poses to miniature collectibles!"

"Spider-Man Cosbi Bobble-head Collection (Series 2) features the remarkable villains including Green Goblin, Electro, Doc Ock, The Lizard, Sandman; also The Amazing Spider-Man, Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, Spider-Man (Integrated Suit with Pincers), and MJ (Mystery) Cosbi. Each random package box includes a 7 – 9 cm tall Cosbi collectible of your favorite characters, a special collection card, and a connectable puzzle base, comes sealed in a foil bag and blind boxed to preserve the rarity and collectability of the series. Available in selected markets only. The new Cosbi is a must-have for your web collection!"