Hot Toys Unveils New & Deadly 1/6 Scale Marvel Comics Venom Figure

A new 1/6 scale figure has arrived from Hot Toys as they step into the comic book realm of Marvel to unleash the fury of Venom

Venom is one of Marvel Comics' most iconic anti-heroes, who first appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man #300 back in 1988. Venom is the fusion of an alien symbiote and Eddie Brock, a disgraced journalist with a grudge against Spider-Man. The symbiote half of this duo was initially introduced in The Amazing Spider-Man #252 as Spider-Man's black suit, acquired from the events of Secret Wars. After Spider-Man rejected the suit, due to its corruption and violent nature, it found common ground with Brock, creating Venom, a monstrous villain obsessed with destroying Spider-Man.

Hot Toys is now bringing the Marvel Comics version of this big bad to life with a brand new 1/6 scale figure. Standing 15" tall, Venom has 20 points of articulation and his signature fanged mouth and elongated tongue design. The figure has a textured seamless body with a variety of symbiote attachments, including a base, tendrils, swappable hands, and a secondary head. This is the Marvel Comics version of the character that fans have been waiting for, and this beauty is priced at $400. He is set for a March 2026 release a pre-orders are already live with payment plans on Sideshow Collectibles now.

Marvel Comics – Venom 1/6th Scale Collectible Figure

"Venom is a striking anti-hero in Marvel Comics, known for his terrifying black symbiote that enhances his host, Eddie Brock. Born from an alien organism, Venom grants superhuman strength and agility, along with the ability to shape-shift. Initially a foe of Spider-Man, he embodies a complex mix of vengeance and protection, often blurring the lines between hero and villain."

"The greatly detailed collectible figure is expertly crafted to represent Venom from Marvel Comics It features a strikingly grinning head sculpt, as well as a head with a menacing fanged mouth and three interchangeable protruding tongues. Standing at approximately 39 cm tall and featuring iconic white spider emblems, the specialized body showcases a high level of detailed sculpting, especially on the skin texture."

