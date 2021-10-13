Hot Toys Unveils Sylvie Laufeydottir 1/6th Scale Figure from Loki

One of the biggest characters to come out of the Disney+ series, Loki, was not our version but a variant known as Sylvie. This Goddess of Mischief played a massive role in the show and even changed the course of the MCU moving forward. Hot Toys teased two figures coming from the show in 1/6th scale format, and finally they were fully revealed, including Sylvie Laufeydottir. This gorgeous figure is loaded with detail as well as a perfected head sculpt capturing the likeness of Sophia Di Martino. She will come with her cloak that can be removed and will feature an assortment of accessories from the Loki TV series.

This will include a Tempad, Sylvie's blades, reset charge and effect, prune stick, and a Time Door background. Marvel fans have easily fallen in love with Sylvie, and this will be an excellent character to add to your mischievous MCU collection. Pre-orders for the Sylvie Loki 1/6th Scale Hot Toys figure are live right here for $270 with a Q1 2023 release. Be sure to also check out the TVA Loki 1/6th scale figure as well to really bring home the series to your shelf.

"Do you think that what makes a Loki a Loki is the fact that we're destined to lose? – Sylvie. After her shocking reveal at the end of Marvel Studios' Loki Episode 2, Sylvie Laufeydottir is now one half of a mischievous duo as a variant of the Trickster God himself. Sylvie is the extremely capable and dangerous variant who just happens to be another version of Loki. Today Hot Toys is expanding Loki collection with the brand new 1/6th scale Sylvie collectible figure. It's time to meet the female variant! Beautifully crafted based on the appearance of Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie in the series, the figure features a newly developed head sculpt and blond hair sculpture with incredible likeness, elaborate and intricate costume with screen authenticity, highly-detailed weapon and accessories including Sylvie's blade, prune stick with interchangeable ends, tempad, reset charge device and effect, Time Door backdrop and a themed figure stand. Dress up your timeline display with the Sylvie figure."

The Sylvie Sixth Scale Collectible Figure specially features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie in the Loki series

Newly developed head sculpt with highly accurate facial expression, makeup, and skin texture

Blond colored hair sculpture

Approximately 28cm tall

Body with over 30 points of articulations

Ten (10) pieces of interchangeable hands including: One (1) pair of fists One (1) pair of gesture hands One (1) pair of relax hands One (1) pair of dagger holding hands One (1) pair of hands with effects

Each head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume:

One (1) black-colored poncho with hood and green colored lining (embedded with bendable wire)

One (1) patterned black vest with green and bronze-colored details

One (1) long-sleeve black shirt

One (1) black-colored pants

One (1) black-colored belt with blade sheath

One (1) pair of black-colored boots

Weapon:

One (1) blade

Accessories:

One (1) prune stick with interchangeable stick ends

One (1) tempad with articulated function

One (1) reset charge device

One (1) reset charge effect

One (1) Time Door backdrop

A themed figure stand with character nameplate