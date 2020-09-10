Venom Becomes a Nightmare With New Iron Man Hot Toys Figure

Hot Toys has surprised Marvel fan with a new collectible figure from the new animated series Spider-Man: Maximum Venom. Unlike a life-size Venomized Groom or a set of Cosbaby figures we are getting our first 1/6th scale Hot Toys figure with Venomized Iron Man. This figure is packed with intense amounts of detail and brings a new realistic nature to the character's design. The massive figure shows off the Venom symbiote taking over Iron Man that will feature two different head sculpts. LED functionality will be incorporated into the design of the suit as well. With two heads, multiple Venom and ironman swappable hands, and a display base, this is one figure that is packed with deadly detail for any Venom and Iron Man fan.

In all honesty, this version of venom is absolutely terrifying. From new realistic detail to new "crab-like" legs coming out of their chest, this a creature of nightmares. Hot Toys has not released a Venom figure before so instead of a simplistic basic Marvel Comics Eddie Brock, they have released this demon. The design is something that really combines horror and Marvel in a complex way that some fans will get behind. This Resident Evil boss fight is ready to take on your Hot Toys collection and while pre-orders are not live they will be found located here. Are you a fan of this design? DO you want to see more Venomized Hot Toys figures?

Venomized Iron Man Brings the Nightmares Home

"Bringing variety and uniqueness to the masterfully crafted figures, Hot Toys steps up efforts to team up with wonderfully talented artists in creating more exceptional collectibles! Introducing a brand new figure from the amazing Artist Collection, Hot Toys' latest 1/6th scale Venomized Iron Man collectible figure inspired by Marvel's Spider-Man: Maximum Venom animated series showed exquisite craftsmanship in a different way."

"In this monumental collaboration, Hot Toys has invited Mr. Khoo Fuk-Lung, a popular and iconic Hong Kong comic artist to create his own distinctive style of Venomized Iron Man. His design offered an extensive insight into the re-imagined character through unique and incredible visual elements, greatly emphasizing the fine details on the Iron Man armor with powerful drawing attentions to the parasitic Venom symbiote; while Hong Kong sculptor Mr. Joseph Tsang has carefully translated the conceptualized design into a realistic collectible with exceptionally fine details."

"Measuring at approximately 35cm in height, the highly-detailed figure is crafted based on the re-imagined appearance of Venomized Iron Man in Spider-Man: Maximum Venom. It features two newly developed head sculpts with excellent craftsmanship including a half Venom and half Iron Man appearance with LED light-up function, and a Venom head sculpt; two interchangeable long protruding tongues for different expressions; high-structural diecast components and Iron Man armor parts painted in metallic red and gold colors; arms and legs partially crafted with vinyl material, skillfully painted in black with beautiful metallic bluish purple sheen; multiple articulated pincers outstretched from the chest; LED light-up function on Arc Reactor and left palm; as well as matching interchangeable hands specially designed for Venom and Iron Man half. Moreover, a Special Edition available in selected markets will include a symbiote sword that's interchangeable onto the incredible figure, recreating the times when Venom turns his symbiote into a weapon."