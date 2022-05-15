Doctor Strange Reanimates Dead Strange with New Hot Toys Cosbaby

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was a fantastic film filled with action and adventure. Unlike previous Strange adventures, a lot more dark magic was used, especially with Scarlet Witch in the film. We already knew that a zombie version of Doctor Strange was going to be showcased, we just did not know how it would get there. I am trying to keep everything spoiler-free (for now), but Hot Toys has revealed that they have a Dead Strange Cosbaby heading our way. His animated corpse will serve his purpose and it as pretty wild to see it happen on the big screen. Hot Toys is bringing this version of Doctor Strange back to life with their adorable Marvel Cosbaby Bobble Head line.

Hot Toys really loaded in the detail here from a torn mustache to decaying elements placed throughout. The wild zombie eyes give me some major Plants vs. Zombies vibes, and it just works here. We have already seen quite a bit of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Cosbaby figures, and this one will now fit right into the collection. These figures explode overseas, and I do wish they were easy to come by stateside, but most Hot Toys collectibles can be found here for purchase. These Marvel figures are usually priced around $25 and fans can also find some of the Star Wars and Marvel ones right here with shopDisney.

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – Dead Strange Cosbaby (S) Bobble-Head – With Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness landed in theatres, fans finally get to witness all the multiverse chaos. The forbidden spell casted by Doctor Strange has opened the doorway to the multiverse, including alternate versions of himself, whose threat to humanity was too great for the combined forces of his allies."

"To expand on the Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness collection, Hot Toys is introducing a new Dead Strange Cosbaby captured his horrifying appearance and rotten outfit. Measures approximately 10.5cm tall with bobble-head design. Make sure to include him to your Doctor Strange Cosbaby series!"