New Spider-Man (Battle Damaged Version) Hot Toys 1/6 Figure Revealed

A new year has arrived and Hot Toys is starting things off with a band as they debut new 1/6 scale figures including Battle Damaged Spider-Man

It looks like 2026 is off to a great start as Hot Toys swings back into legendary territory as they debut a new 1/6th scale Spider-Man figure. Sam Raimi's Spider-Man (2002) marked the first true modern live-action leap for Marvel's most iconic hero, proving comic book stories could balance spectacle, heart, and grounded emotion. Long before the Marvel Cinematic Universe dominated theaters, this film introduced audiences to a vulnerable Peter Parker, who learns that with great power comes great responsibility. Hot Toys now takes on that responsisbilty with a imprssiev Battle Damaged figure that captures his final fight with the Green Goblin.

The legacy of Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man is etched into this 1/6 scale figure, capturing his resiliency to never give up. Hot Toys was sure to capture the torn fabric, exposed damage, and painted battle wear across the suit in great detail. They were also sure to include both masked and battle-damaged head sculpt, which reveals Tobey Maguire's exhausted face under the mask. As for accessories, he will come with a variety of web effects, swappable hands, and a themed Spider-Man (2002) base with a crashed Goblin Glider and mask. The Spider-Verse awaits with this impressive figure, set for a June 2027 release. Pre-orders are not live yet, but will arrive soon on Sideshow Collectibles.

Hot Toys – Spider-Man (Battle Damaged Version)

"In Sam Raimi's groundbreaking Spider-Man, Peter Parker faces his greatest challenge when the maniacal Green Goblin forces him into a brutal final confrontation. The climactic battle pushes him to his absolute limits, leaving his suit torn and his body battered. This iconic showdown showcased not just Spider-Man's incredible powers but his unwavering determination to protect those he loves, even when pushed beyond the breaking point."

"Hot Toys is thrilled to present the highly anticipated 1/6th scale Spider-Man (Battle Damaged Version) Collectible Figure, capturing the web-slinger in his most vulnerable and heroic moment. This figure includes one battle-damaged head sculpt wearing a ripped mask with a shattered lens, revealing Tobey Maguire's authentic likeness beneath. A strip of brown colored wool material hair has been meticulously implanted on the fringe to add remarkable realism. Additionally, a newly developed masked head is included for interchangeable display options."

