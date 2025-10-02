Hot Wheels Pass 'N Go Announced For Monopoly's 90th Anniversary

Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Mattel | Tagged: hot wheels, monopoly

Mattel and Hasbro have come together for a special new release, as they have revealed the Hot Wheels Pass 'N Go car to celebrate Monopoly's 90th Anniversary. As you can see from the image here, they have taken the classic racecar token from the board game and transformed it into a Hot Wheels design with working wheels. They have gone above and beyond on this design, as every detail matches the classic racecar design we have seen in almost every traditional incarnation of the game since it was introduced as a piece in 1936, with some small design choices like racing stripes along the hood and sides. The new car will be avalable on November 1, 2025, and will be priced at $1.25 as an affordable toy. We have more details and a quote from the company here about the release.

Hot Wheels Pass 'N Go

Two of the most iconic names in play are coming together for the very first time. Hasbro's Monopoly — celebrating its 90th anniversary this year — is teaming up with Mattel's Hot Wheels to launch the Hot Wheels Pass 'N Go 1:64 die-cast collectible. Available globally beginning November 1, the collectible is modeled after the game's iconic Race Car token, designed to look just as at home on the game board as it does speeding around a Hot Wheels track. At $1.25, it's an accessible must-have for long-time collectors and casual fans.

"For 90 years, Monopoly fans have raced around the board, collected $200, and dreamed of landing on Boardwalk first," said Brian Baker, SVP of Board Games, Nerf, and Play-Doh at Hasbro. "Now, thanks to Hot Wheels, our iconic Race Car token is hitting the fast lane. The Hot Wheels Pass 'N Go collectible is a mash-up of speed, strategy, and fun that brings together two legendary play experiences for fans of every generation."

