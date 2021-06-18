Hulkbuster Goes Black and Gold With New Beast Kingdom Figure

Beast Kingdom has revealed a new Mini Egg Attack figure as Iron Man deploys his mighty Hulkbuster armor. This time, the Hulkbuster is getting an upgrade with a new black and gold paint scheme that will stand out in any collection. The miniature figure stands 3 inches tall and will feature LED effects in his eyes, bringing the figure to life. Displayed on a rocky base with the Veronica unit floating above it, this is a very nicely detailed figure for any Marvel fan. The Mini Egg Action Hulkbuster is set to release in January 2022, and it is priced at $33.99. Pre-orders are already live, and collectors can find them located here. Be sure to check out all of the other fun Egg Attack Action figures coming soon from Beast Kingdom.

"The Mini Egg Attack (MEA) series of stylized figurines from 'The Entertainment Experience Brand', Beast Kingdom, strives for cuteness as well as fun, movie accurate depictions of popular icons. The MEA-028SP continues this trend with the 'Hulkbuster', from the second Avengers movie, Age Of Ultron, which was the first time fans got to see the oversized, beast of a machine on screen. Ready to take on the Hulk himself, the Hulkbuster was built to withstand some serious damage."

"With this new special edition MEA release, the figurine has been upgraded to a massive 13cm in height and is matched with the cobbled pavements of Johannesburg as the base. New light-up LEDs are added to the eyes, and the paint-job has been upgraded to a limited gold and black coloring, a variant built for fans of exclusive releases. So make sure this limited edition MEA-028SP is added to your collection of hulking, Avengers figurines today!"

Product Measurements ： Approx. 3 inch ＝ 13cm height

Approx. 3 inch 13cm height Release Date: Q2, 2021 (4-6)

(Ship according to manufacturing schedule)