Hunt Toys and Travel in Style With The Duane Hybrid Bag From Solo NY

Things are starting to finally get back to normal since the chaos of the 2020 pandemic. With things returning, this means collectors, workers, and travelers are getting back to their usual routines. Solo NY is here to help with the transition as they give us a look at another one of their incredible bags. We are always pleased to work with Solo NY, and their new Duane Hybrid Briefcase Backpack will suit collectors and the world perfectly with its three different carrying options. Whatever suits your style Solo NY has you covered with this bag that can be held like a briefcase, strapped like a messenger bag, or worn like a backpack.

Upon inspection, this bag is very well designed, from its fully padded laptop compartment to its hideaway backpack straps. Storage space on this bad boy he's pretty great with plenty of room for your laptop, documents, toys, comics, gear, tech, and so much more. For size comparison, it can easily fit any boxed figure like the new Walmart Exclusive Homelander NECA figure with ease. However, you do not have room to stack two figures in smaller boxes, even if it is a Star Wars: The Black Series The Bad Batch figures. But one figure depth is not bad, making this the perfect bag to store your figure you find after work to out hunting with comfort, easy accessibility, and in style. There are two smaller compartments in the front, which are pretty deep, making them perfect for storing solo figures, Yu-Gi-Oh! Structure Decks and even your tech like headphones, laptop accessories, and more.

Speaking of laptops, Solo NY also had us test out their Re: Focus Laptop Sleeve that is completely made from recycled plastic bottles. The sleek cool-urban grey color is calming and nice and holds your laptops up to 15.5 inches tall with a single zipper pocket to help store some laptop accessories. Not only will the sleeve protect your laptop instill but it is environmentally safe and helps elite plastic water bottle waste in landfills. The Re: Focus sleeve also fits perfectly in the Duane Hybrid Briefcase Backpack too for travelers who are weary about getting their computers scratched from internal bag items.

Both of these Solo NY items are incredible as usual and are perfect for anything you do, from toy shows, business and even vacations. The storage of the Duane Hybrid is great, giving collectors plenty of room to store some comics and figures with ease. The smaller pockets are perfect for any other smaller items, and the ability to change the way your hold it is comfortable and awesome. The Re: Focus, on the other hand, is a simple, sleek laptop sleek that is not only environmentally friendly but my new go-to item for when I'm working out and about. Each of these bags and more are available right now from Solo NY, here, so be sure to check out their remarkable selection of bags and cases. For those interested in what we reviewed, the Duane Hybrid is found here, and the Re: Focus is located here. Happy hunting collectors!