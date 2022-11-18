Iceman Brings the Frost with New Marvel Select Figure from DST

Winter has arrived on the East Coast, and to still keep things a little frost Diamond Select Toys has revealed their latest Marvel Select figure. One of the original members of the X-Men is back as Iceman is sliding into action. Bobby Drake is ready to freeze the competition and bring freeze your Marvel collection with a brand new release. Coming in at 7" tall, Iceman is completely cast in translucent plastic showing off that beautiful ice design right from the comics. You can see the connecting pegs in each limb on his sculpture, but honestly, it adds some depth to his design.

Diamond Select Toys has stated the figure will include some interchangeable pieces, and while we have not seen them, they did reveal a frosted base. Iceman's iconic ice slide is captured in the Marvel Select line and will only enhance Bobby's display. I can imagine swappable hands and maybe some ice effects will be included, but only time will tell. The X-Men's Iceman will be priced at $29.99; he is set for a May 2023 release and will come in the Marvel Select window packaging. Pre-orders are already live here, and fans can also reserve one at their local comic book store.

Marvel Select Marvel Comics X-Men Iceman Arrives

"A Diamond Select Toys release! The coldest X-Man is now one of the coolest Marvel Select action figures ever! Cast in translucent plastic, this 7-inch figure of Bobby Drake, a.k.a. Iceman, is the newest entry in the Marvel Select line. In addition to an ice slide diorama base, this figure will include multiple interchangeable parts. It comes in display-ready Select action figure packaging. Designed by Eamon O'Donoghue, sculpted by May Thamtarana! In Shops: Apr 26, 2023. SRP: $29.99."