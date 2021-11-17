Icon Heroes Debuts Exclusive The Karate Kid All-Valley Champion Figure

The Karate Kid has easily made a comeback since its original popularity back in the 80s. With the rise of Cobra Kai, a whole new set of love and fade has arisen for this hit martial arts series. We have seen so many great collectibles arrive for both new and old series from Playmates TMNT vs. Cobra Kai set, Diamond Select Toys SDCC sets, and even Icon Heroes own line of figures. Icon Heroes is back with yet another figure release as they finally debut their long-awaited SDCC exclusive with The Karate Kid Daniel Larusso All-Valley Champion variant figure. This figure would make Mr. Miyagi proud a sit is loaded with detail, four interchangeable heads, four sets of swappable hands, and will come with Daniel's All-Valley Champion tournament trophy.

The Karate Kid Daniel Larusso All-Valley Champion is priced at $50 and is available for purchase right now and here. Icon Heroes also has plenty of other The Karate Kid collectible up as well, including their Johnny Lawrence Cobra Kai Dojo 2021 Spring Convention exclusive and their amazing Cobra Kai Competition Team Action Figure Box Set. This set features Kreese, Bobby, Dutch, and Tommy from the All-Valley Tournament and will be a necessary set for your collection.

"The Karate Kid Daniel Larusso All Valley Champion Action Figure – Exclusive – "Mr. Miyagi, we did it!" Icon Heroes presents the All-Valley Champion Daniel Larusso action figure from the classic film The Karate Kid. Celebrate Daniel's win over Cobra Kai's top student Johnny Lawrence with this fully poseable action figure, complete with 29 points of articulation, four interchangeable heads, eight hands, and the All Valley Champion Trophy. This limited edition action figure will only be available for sale for a short time so hurry before they're gone."