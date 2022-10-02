Indiana Jones Classic 1980s Kenner Retro Figures Return to Hasbro

One of the biggest panels from Hasbro's Pulse Con 2022 event was the debut of their Indiana Jone license. We knew this set of collectibles was coming; we just had no idea what it would involve. Hasbro unveiled that there are four lines that Indiana Jones and their new 6" line took the stage. However, that is not the only series showcased as the Indiana Jones Retro Collection has also been revealed! That is right, Hasbro is taking a page out of their Star Wars book and is bringing the 80s to the present with the return of the classic 3.75" Kenner figures. Indy is kicking off the line with the debut or return of this iconic figure. Everything you loved about these figures is back from with the gimmicks also returning with his quick-action quickdraw arm and slick, realistic whipping action. Raiders of the Lost Ark seems to be the kicking off point for all of Hasbro's Indiana Jones line, and I highly approve. These figures are a classic piece of toy history, and you can now enjoy your childhood once more without Indy's thumbs breaking off. Pre-orders for Indy's Retro Collection figure is already live right here for $14.99 with an April 2023 release. Whip It!

Realistic Whipping Action in the Palm of Your Hands

"RETRO COLLECTION – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $14.99/ Available: Spring 2023). Kids and collectors alike can imagine the heart-stopping action and adventure of Indiana Jones with figures from the INDIANA JONES RETRO COLLECTION! This 3.75-inch-scale INDIANA JONES figure is detailed to look like the character from the Raiders of the Lost Ark film, featuring a quick-action arm for exciting quickdraw pistol and realistic whipping action, inspired by the 1980s Kenner toys."

"Includes figure, detachable pistol and whip accessories that make great additions to any Indiana Jones collection. Available for pre-order today on Hasbro Pulse in the US, Canada, and select European markets at Amazon, GameStop, Entertainment Earth, Dorkside Toys, and BigBadToyStore."